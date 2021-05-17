AOK May 22 Auction Features Estate Property from Former Owners Of Martin's Tavern, Legendary Washington DC Restaurant Favored by Presidents Since 1933

DAMASCUS, Va., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If walls could talk, Martin's Tavern in Washington, DC, would be a never-ending source of tantalizing political back stories that never made it into print. Since 1933, the beloved Georgetown restaurant has been a favorite of presidents, the press corps, sports legends and visiting dignitaries. Under the watchful eye of successive generations of the Martin family, each president from Truman through George W Bush was escorted to their favorite booth or table where, quite often, history was made. It was at Martin's Tavern that Congressman John F Kennedy proposed to future first lady Jacqueline Bouvier. LBJ was known to discuss pending legislation there with his closest advisers, and evidence suggests that spies consorted at the establishment in the 1930s and '40s.

Spectacular custom-designed platinum ring with certified 10.22-carat center diamond, F color, surrounded by another 8.5 carats of diamonds. EGL certificate. Provenance: Estate of Kelly I. Martin. Estimate $100,000-$200,000 From a large collection of rare sports memorabilia, Babe Ruth-signed red-stitched baseball, ACE certified. Encased in clear plastic cube. Accompanied by COA from Autograph Certification Experts (ACE). Estimate $7,900-$9,800

On May 22nd, AOK Auctions of Damascus, Virginia, will offer property from the estate of Kelly Ireson Martin, who co-owned Martin's Tavern with her husband, William A Martin Sr, the third-generation Martin family member to operate the business.

Kelli Martin's selective taste in jewelry is reflected in the ultra-high-quality pieces consigned to the auction. A magnificent custom-designed platinum ring features a certified 10.22-carat center diamond, F color, surrounded by another 8.5 carats of diamonds. With an EGL certificate, it is estimated at $100,000-$200,000.

Another ring has a fine 6.2-carat pear-shape solitaire diamond as its focal point and is flanked by an additional 12 baguette diamonds. The solitaire's color is I1, with VS1 clarity. Estimate: $50,000-$100,000

Those who knew Kelli Martin would remember her stunning white gold diamond-stud earrings, with each stone weighing 4+ carats. The diamonds are graded I2 in clarity and are I and H in color, respectively. Pre-sale estimate: $35,000-$50,000. An 8-carat square emerald pendant surrounded by 2 carats of diamonds is expected to make $12,000-$20,000; while Mrs Martin's 18K rose gold Pasha de Cartier ladies watch with original box and papers has an $18,000-$30,000 estimate.

A small fleet of motor vehicles is led by Kelli Martin's 1999 Mercedes-Benz SL500 V-8 Convertible. The 5-speed automatic has recorded only 27,000 miles. With its additional hard top, it is estimated at $13,000-$25,000. Cars from other consignors include a 1995 Camaro Z28 with LT1 350 Corvette engine, 6-speed transmission, new tires and new AC unit, $12,000-$18,000; and a burgundy 1966 Chevrolet Impala SS with a 350 Turbo transmission and original interior. Following a painstaking 10-year restoration, it is in fine working order. Estimate: $16,000-$22,000

A remarkable estate collection of early and vintage baseball cards and autographed ephemera includes scores of sports rarities. Two old autograph books containing signatures of baseball superstars, including Hall of Famers, will be offered as separate lots, each estimated at $8,000-$15,000.

A very rare Babe Ruth-autographed postcard from Deckelmeier's, an establishment in Greenwood Lake, NY, is PSA/DNA-authenticated and estimated at $12,000-$18,000. A 1934 check drawn on The Bank of California, signed by baseball legend Ty Cobb with his full name "Tyrus R. Cobb," is PSA/DNA-certified and PSA-graded 9. Estimate: $6,000-$9,000.

AOK Auctions will conduct its May 22, 2021 sale at the company's gallery, 30437 Blossom Rd., Damascus, VA 24236, starting at 10 a.m. ET. Preview May 21 from 10-6. All forms of bidding will be available including absentee or live online through LiveAuctioneers. For additional information call 276-477-0410, email [email protected]. Online: https://bit.ly/2QiFUoP

