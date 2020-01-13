HONG KONG, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AOMEI Partition Assistant, the major products of AOMEI Technology, is a partition manager designed to partition hard drives and take full advantage of disk space. AOMEI is excited to announce that AOMEI Partition Assistant switched its official website domain to diskpart.com.

Why Migrate to Diskpart.com?

AOMEI knows that website migration can be a bit stressful. Considering the future development and providing users with a better experience, AOMEI moved its original website to diskpart.com. Not only is it shorter, but the new domain name is also more literally communicative of what the service does.

"We completed the website migration of our flagship product AOMEI Backupper before, now also moved AOMEI Partition Assistant's official website, all due to the long-term development. This is also a part of the promise that AOMEI has been committed to providing users with better services and experience," Said Jack Mei, the founder and CEO of AOMEI Technology.

"To ensure that all data is continuously available without influencing the user experience, AOMEI has made full preparations for the website migration. Through repeated testing and improvements, the framework has been redesigned and simplified. The migration has been tested to be more user-friendly in areas such as fluency."

The URL Replacement

The old URL is not offline but will automatically jump to the new website and will be gradually deprecated.

If you find any errors, please contact us.

Look to the Future

Just like today's data backup software, disk partition assistant and cloud management tools, AOMEI has always been proud to offer users secure and reliable products. AOMEI has never stopped improving and enriching products to provide a better user experience. AOMEI Partition Assistant has been upgraded to V8.6 now, added registration verification, improved compatibility with Windows 10 version and etc. to ensure users a better disk management service.

In the future, AOMEI will continue to focus on the "Data Insurance" business. The company adheres to the vision of "Let billions of users benefit from AOMEI products and make AOMEI products become the benchmark for the industry," offering more users a full range of data insurance services and a safer IT environment over diverse endpoints, including computer, mobile, cloud and etc.

About AOMEI

AOMEI is a leader in data insurance, with the mission of "Always Keep Global Data Safer," eliminating the risks of data loss through backup and restoration, helping protect data from hardware and software failures, human errors, malware intrusions and so on.

AOMEI products are trusted by over 30 million users from more than 180 countries and regions around the world, while AOMEI is also chosen by universities, governments, NGOs, MSPs and top 500 companies.

