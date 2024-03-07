Aon Acquires AI-Powered Platform to Help Fleet and Mobility Clients Make Better, Insight-Driven Decisions

DUBLIN, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced its acquisition of Humn.ai's technology assets and intellectual property to strengthen the firm's commercial fleet proposition.

"It is more important than ever for our fleet and mobility clients to have access to data-driven insights and tools that inform their risk and business strategies," said Jillian Slyfield, chief innovation officer at Aon. "Today's announcement is a testament to our ongoing investment in technology to build innovative offerings that address evolving client needs."

This new capability will provide Aon's clients with a real-time view into commercial fleet performance to make better decisions to reduce accidents and lower the total cost of risk. While managing overall risk and insurance costs, the artificial-intelligence powered platform provides actionable insights based on driver, vehicle and contextual data to help both traditional and sharing economy fleets.

This investment builds on Aon's market leading position by further advancing its industry leading analytics, insights and technology to serve fleet and mobility clients. Aon is now expanding the reach of this technology to launch a comprehensive risk analytics suite that will deliver highly personalized data-driven insights at the portfolio, fleet and driver level.

"Fleet and mobility business models require data-driven insights and tailored risk transfer options to unlock their full potential," said Curtis Scott, executive vice president of Future Mobility and Digital Economy at Aon. "Today's announcement accelerates our progress toward delivering differentiated value by marrying client, carrier and environmental data to help our clients better understand their fleets and drive growth and performance."

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

