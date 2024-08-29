Aon Advances Data and Analytics Capabilities for Human Capital Clients with Launch of Integrated Radford McLagan Compensation Database

Newly combined platform enables HR and total rewards leaders to benchmark pay, assess plan design practices and access actionable talent analytics

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the launch of its newly integrated Radford McLagan Compensation Database to significantly expand its analytics capabilities for Human Capital clients. This move brings the firm's market-leading compensation and talent insights in the financial services, life sciences and technology sectors together on a unified platform, along with data from many other industries.

Collectively, more than 8,000 client organizations will now leverage the combined Radford McLagan Compensation Database to benchmark pay, assess plan design practices and access actionable talent analytics spanning more than 30 million employees working in over 100 countries across thousands of unique job roles.

"Boards, corporate executives, HR leaders, total rewards professionals, and governments around the world all rely on our data and analytics to make critical workforce decisions with confidence and today's announcement gives these clients the widest possible view of the global marketplace for talent," said Michael Deeks, head of integrated solutions and innovation for Aon's Human Capital capability. "Bringing this data together creates an incredible platform for expanded analytics on what it really takes to attract, retain and engage people in today's volatile business landscape."

Through the Radford McLagan Compensation Database, clients can now access a growing collection of value-add analytics features, including:

Job Offers Data – View the latest pay trends in fast-moving fields such as AI, data science and machine learning with job offers data collected through applicant tracking systems.

– View the latest pay trends in fast-moving fields such as AI, data science and machine learning with job offers data collected through applicant tracking systems. Location Analytics – Compare talent availability, compensation levels, and pay differentials around the world, an important differentiator given the rise of remote and flexible working models.

– Compare talent availability, compensation levels, and pay differentials around the world, an important differentiator given the rise of remote and flexible working models. Talent Intelligence – Harnesses the power of machine learning to predict pay for jobs or locations where market data is currently scarce.

– Harnesses the power of machine learning to predict pay for jobs or locations where market data is currently scarce. Talent Metrics – Monitor vital talent metrics to inform compensation and workforce planning activities, including salary increase budgets, turnover rates, and gender and ethnicity (U.S. only) distributions, among many other items.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

