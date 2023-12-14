Aon and PGA TOUR evolve partnership to increase use of real-time analytics and highlight how decision-making drives performance

The 'Aon Next 10' and 'Aon Swing 5' eligibility paths highlight enhanced drama as players compete for the chance to earn Signature Event starts

Aon's 'Better Decisions Breakdowns' to deliver more frequent, real-time insights in-broadcast

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. and DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The PGA TOUR today announced that its partnership with Aon, a leading global professional services firm, will integrate the use of real-time analytics and capitalize on changes to the TOUR's reimagined 2024 schedule to create more drama and insights for fans.

First, Aon will headline the Aon Next 10 and the Aon Swing 5, which recognize better decision-making and the elite performance required to earn access into in-season Signature Events. Second, key elements of the award-winning Aon Risk Reward Challenge program will evolve to "Better Decision Breakdowns" segments that use emerging technology to provide real-time analysis of player decisions.

Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5

At the beginning of the season, the first 50 spots in each Signature Event field are set based on prior year FedExCup standings. To help complete the Signature Event fields, there are two new programs that will give players the opportunity to compete head-to-head against the PGA TOUR's best.

Aon Next 10: The top 10 players, not already exempt, from the FedExCup standings.

Aon Swing 5: Top five FedExCup points earners, not already exempt, from the swings of Full-Field Events leading up to each Signature Event.

"We view the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 as an opportunity to further innovate around our reimagined schedule," said Tyler Dennis, PGA TOUR Chief Competitions Officer. "Further defining these paths has provided the best players in the world more opportunities to go head-to-head, engaging fans in new ways and creating additional consequence in our Full-Field Events."

Broadcast integrations highlighting these paths will provide fans a real-time understanding of what is at stake at each Full-Field Event as players compete for spots in Signature Events.

"Aon is committed to continuous innovation on behalf of clients and partners, and that mindset extends to our sports marketing strategy," said Andy Weitz, Chief Marketing Officer at Aon. "These new programs are designed to further enhance the fan experience by offering insights into how players make real-time decisions on the course and how those better decisions translate into opportunities to compete at the highest level on the PGA TOUR."

Better Decision Breakdown

"Better Decision Breakdown" segments will provide fans a window into how the best players in the world make better decisions when it matters most. Leveraging new technology, production teams will be able to deliver real-time insights including strokes gained analysis, model-based shot dispersion, accuracy depictions, expected outcomes and more.

"We could not be more excited to have Aon woven into our reimagined schedule, which creates consistent excitement for our fans," said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "Aon's innovative approach to partnership will bring new real-time insights into each broadcast and create more engagement opportunities for fans as they track the performance of their favorite players."

The enhancements are part of the next evolution of Aon's partnership with the PGA TOUR, which began in 2019 with the Aon Risk Reward Challenge, a season-long competition across the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour that highlights golf's best strategic decision makers. The Aon Risk Reward Challenge will continue on the LPGA Tour, where winners will receive the Aon Trophy and the $1 million dollar prize.

Weitz added, "We're grateful to our partners at the TOUR, CBS and NBC, as well as global partners like Sky Sports that leverage the international broadcast feed, for their leadership in exploring new ways that we can bring more real-time analytics and compelling storytelling to the live broadcast."

Program Details

The Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 will provide access to the following Signature Events.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 29-February 4)

Aon Next 10 – see the 2022-23 FedExCup Fall standings here

Aon Swing 5 – top FedExCup points earners from Sony Open in Hawaii , The American Express and Farmers Insurance Open

The Genesis Invitational (February 12-18)

Aon Next 10 – from the 2022-23 FedExCup Fall standings

Aon Swing 5 – top FedExCup points earners from Sony Open in Hawaii , The American Express, Farmers Insurance Open and WM Phoenix Open

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 4-10)

Aon Next 10 – from the current FedExCup standings through The Classic in The Palm Beaches

Aon Swing 5 – top FedExCup points earners from Mexico Open at Vidanta and The Classic in The Palm Beaches

RBC Heritage (April 15-21)

Aon Next 10 – from the current FedExCup standings through the Masters Tournament

Aon Swing 5 – top FedExCup points earners from Puerto Rico Open, Valspar Championship, Texas Children's Houston Open and Valero Texas Open

Wells Fargo Championship (May 6-12)

Aon Next 10 – from the current FedExCup standings through THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Aon Swing 5 – top FedExCup points earners from Corales Puntacana Championship, Zurich Classic of New Orleans and THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 3-9)

Aon Next 10 – from the current FedExCup standings through RBC Canadian Open

Aon Swing 5 – top FedExCup points earners from Myrtle Beach Classic, Charles Schwab Challenge and RBC Canadian Open

Travelers Championship (June 17-23)

Aon Next 10 – from the current FedExCup standings through U.S. Open

Aon Swing 5 – top FedExCup points earners from Myrtle Beach Classic, Charles Schwab Challenge and RBC Canadian Open

As previously announced, additional spots in Signature Events are available to current-year tournament winners of full FedExCup Point events and PGA TOUR members in the top 30 of the Official World Golf Ranking, not otherwise exempt through the above categories, as well as four sponsor exemptions reserved for PGA TOUR members.

