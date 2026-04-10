Aon Announces 10% Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend

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Aon plc

Apr 10, 2026, 16:02 ET

DUBLIN, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 10% increase to its quarterly cash dividend on Aon's outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares.

Consistent with the 10% increase in the dividend, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.820 per share on Aon's outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable May 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on May 1, 2026.

About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

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Investor Contact
Hallie Miller
[email protected]
+1 847 442 0622

Media Contact
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Toll-free (U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico): +1 833 751 8114
International: +1 312 381 3024

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