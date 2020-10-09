Aon Announces 5% Increase to Annual Cash Dividend

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE:AON), the leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, announced today that the Board of Directors has authorized a 5% increase to its annual cash dividend paid quarterly on Aon's outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares.

Consistent with the increase in the dividend, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares, reflecting a 5% increase from $0.44 per share. The dividend is payable November 13, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 2, 2020.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Aon is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

