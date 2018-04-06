LONDON, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), the leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, plans to announce first quarter 2018 results on Friday, May 4th, 2018 in a news release to be issued before the market opens. Greg Case, president and CEO, will host a conference call at 7:30 am Central Time on Friday, May 4th, 2018. The conference call will be broadcast live through Aon's website at www.aon.com. Adobe Flash is required to listen to this webcast. A replay will be available shortly after the live webcast. The earnings release and supplemental slide presentation will be available on Aon's web site at www.aon.com.
About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) Aon is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.
Follow Aon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aon_plc
Sign up for News Alerts: http://aon.mediaroom.com/index.php?s=58
Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
312-381-3310
investor.relations@aon.com
Media Contact:
Donna Mirandola
Vice President, External Communications - Americas
312-381-1532
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aon-announces-first-quarter-2018-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300625710.html
SOURCE Aon plc
Share this article