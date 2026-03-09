Aon Announces First Stablecoin Insurance Premium Payment

Collaboration with Coinbase and Paxos expands digital asset insurance capabilities for clients

DUBLIN, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the first known stablecoin insurance premium payment among major global brokers, demonstrated through a successful proof of concept using trusted U.S. dollar-backed stablecoins.

This initiative underscores Aon's commitment to modernizing the insurance value chain by demonstrating how stablecoin technologies can support more efficient movement of funds. It also reflects the firm's recognition that client demand, regulatory clarity and digital‑first financial models are converging, increasing the need for disciplined risk management as adoption expands across global markets.

"Our position as a first mover in accepting stablecoin to settle insurance premiums advances our commitment to innovating on behalf of clients to better serve their needs," said Tim Fletcher, CEO of Aon's financial services group. "As tokenized instruments become more widely used, clients need confidence that speed and innovation do not come at the expense of control. By building real-world understanding of stablecoins early, we are strengthening our ability to advise on risk, governance and resilience as digital finance evolves."

Led by Aon's digital asset practice, this initiative builds on established digital-asset risk advisory capabilities, translating industry leading client services in insurance and risk management into practical application within the firm's own operations. Recent U.S. regulatory developments, including the passage of the GENIUS Act in 2025, established the federal framework for stablecoins that helped support this proof of concept.

As part of this effort, Aon worked with the firm's clients Coinbase and Paxos to settle premium payments for their respective insurance programs. The transactions were executed across multiple blockchain networks including USDC on Ethereum and PayPal USD (PYUSD) on Solana, demonstrating flexibility across leading stablecoins, blockchains and counterparties.

"Our leading institutional infrastructure enables institutions to seamlessly execute payments and power their crypto businesses," said Brett Tejpaul, Co-CEO of Coinbase Institutional. "By settling insurance premiums using stablecoins, including USDC, we are helping Aon scale their financial operations with speed, transparency, and scalable institutional-grade infrastructure."

This work allows Aon to evaluate how regulated stablecoin settlement could integrate into insurance services over time, while maintaining disciplined governance.

"Financial infrastructure is evolving and Aon is focused on staying ahead of how value moves through the insurance ecosystem," said John King, head of corporate portfolio strategy and treasurer for Aon. "While broader adoption of stablecoins across corporate payments is still emerging, the long-term potential is significant. This work allows us to understand how these mechanisms operate within established systems and frameworks, so we are prepared to evaluate efficiency and cost-savings opportunities over time as the technology matures."

For clients operating in digital asset markets, as adoption expands and infrastructure continues to mature, this evolution could enable faster settlement timelines, greater payment efficiency and closer alignment between risk transfer and the movement of capital. Aon's approach is designed to support client choice across regulated providers aligned to evolving regulatory requirements.

Adam Ackermann, head of treasury and portfolio management at Paxos, added, "Stablecoins are quickly evolving to become core infrastructure for how businesses manage liquidity, settlements and risk. This collaboration with Aon shows how a regulated stablecoin like PYUSD can be integrated directly into treasury workflows for more efficient capital management. Together, Aon and Paxos are demonstrating that stablecoins are not a future concept, but a practical tool financial institutions can use today to modernize settlement and strengthen risk management."

Aon will continue to evaluate stablecoin settlement capabilities and related innovations across insurance services, aligned to regulatory requirements and Aon's commitment to strong governance, risk management and client choice.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that help protect and grow their businesses.

Follow Aon on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting Aon's newsroom and sign up for news alerts here.

About Coinbase

Crypto creates economic freedom by ensuring that people can participate fairly in the economy, and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is on a mission to increase economic freedom for more than 1 billion people. We're updating the century-old financial system by providing a trusted platform that makes it easy for people and institutions to engage with crypto assets, including trading, staking, safekeeping, spending, and fast, free global transfers. We also provide critical infrastructure for on chain activity and support builders who share our vision that on chain is the new online. And together with the crypto community, we advocate for responsible rules to make the benefits of crypto available around the world.

About Paxos

Paxos is the leading regulated blockchain infrastructure and tokenization platform. Its products are the foundation for a new, open financial system that can operate faster and more efficiently. Today, trillions of dollars are locked in inefficient, outdated financial plumbing that is inaccessible to millions of people. Paxos is re-platforming the financial system to enable assets to instantaneously move anywhere in the world, at any time, in a trustworthy way.

Paxos partners with leading global enterprises to tokenize, custody and trade assets. Its blockchain solutions are used by leaders like PayPal, Interactive Brokers, Mastercard, Mercado Libre and Nubank. Paxos is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity and is the issuer of numerous digital assets including PayPal USD (PYUSD), Pax Dollar (USDP) and Pax Gold (PAXG). Global Dollar (USDG) is issued by Paxos Digital Singapore, which is a Major Payments Institution supervised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. USDG is also issued by Paxos Issuance Europe under the supervision of FIN-FSA and in compliance with MiCA. USDG is also available on Solana.

Prudentially regulated by FIN-FSA in Europe, the OCC in the US, the MAS in Singapore and FSRA in Abu Dhabi Global Market, Paxos is a leading fintech company with more than $500 million raised from leading investors including Oak HC/FT, Declaration Partners, Founders Fund and PayPal Ventures.

