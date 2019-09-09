Aon Announces New and Expanded Roles for Investor Relations Team

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE:AON), the leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, has announced the evolution of its Investor Relations team. The new and expanded roles are designed to ensure continuity in investor relations, create new development opportunities for colleagues with the firm and reinforce Aon's focus on increasing long-term growth and shareholder value creation.

The new and expanded roles include:

Scott Malchow , Senior Vice President of Finance and Head of Investor Relations will transition into a new role as Strategic Adviser to Aon's Chief Executive Officer, Greg Case .

, Senior Vice President of Finance and Head of Investor Relations will transition into a new role as Strategic Adviser to Aon's Chief Executive Officer, . Leslie Follmer , most recently Chief of Staff to Aon's Chief Financial Officer, Christa Davies , will join the Investor Relations team and take over as Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations.

, most recently Chief of Staff to Aon's Chief Financial Officer, , will join the Investor Relations team and take over as Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations. Erika Shouldice has been promoted from Senior Director to Vice President of Investor Relations and will expand her responsibilities as Chief of Staff to Aon's Chief Financial Officer.

has been promoted from Senior Director to Vice President of Investor Relations and will expand her responsibilities as Chief of Staff to Aon's Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Adam Klauss has been promoted to Manager of Investor Relations.

"Scott is an exceptional leader providing thought leadership on the growth and evolution of our firm since 2006, and I am excited that he has agreed to take on a new role with increased focus on shaping the long-term impact of our Aon United growth strategy," said Greg Case, Chief Executive Officer. "The success of Aon United is enabling opportunities for our talented colleagues to grow their careers, while also continuing to increase long-term growth opportunities with clients."

Follmer was most recently Chief of Staff for Aon's Chief Financial Officer, Christa Davies. In that capacity, Follmer worked across the Aon Operating Committee and the Finance Leadership team to support the firm's growth strategy and execute on large, complex initiatives, including the divestiture of Aon's outsourcing business in 2017, that have shaped the evolution of the firm and driven substantial long-term value creation for shareholders.

Follmer has spent nearly a decade at Aon in a variety of Treasury, Corporate Development and Financial Planning roles, gaining deep experience across Finance and leading many complex initiatives to optimize the Company's capital structure and deliver improved financial performance. Follmer earned a Bachelor of Science in Theoretical Mathematics from the University of Notre Dame where she graduated cum laude.

"I look forward to working closely with our global colleagues to build on the momentum created during Scott's leadership of Investor Relations," said Follmer. "We have a strong team in place and I'm excited to see my colleagues take on expanded roles. With their partnership, we will continue to drive the investment community's understanding of our Aon United growth strategy and the steps we are taking to deliver new sources of value to clients."

"Scott has played a significant role in helping drive meaningful financial and operational improvement during his tenure in the Finance organization," said Christa Davies, Chief Financial Officer. "With Leslie's strategic financial background and Erika's deep experience in Investor Relations, I am thrilled to have such talented leaders who will continue to shape the firm's long-term growth and effective capital allocation strategy."

"It has been a privilege to serve the shareholders of Aon for the past 13 years, highlighted by a more than 540% increase in total shareholder return," said Malchow. "While I look forward to creating shareholder value in a new capacity, it will be exciting to watch my talented colleagues build on the long-term success of Aon through their new opportunities on the Investor Relations team."

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Aon is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

Follow Aon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aon_plc

Sign up for News Alerts: http://aon.mediaroom.com/index.php?s=58

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations

312-381-3310

investor.relations@aon.com

Media Contact:

Will Dunn

212-441-1819

will.dunn@aon.com

SOURCE Aon plc

Related Links

http://www.aon.com

