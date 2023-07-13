Aon Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.615 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable August 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on August 1, 2023.

About Aon 
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business. 

