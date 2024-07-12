Aon Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

DUBLIN, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.675 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable August 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on August 1, 2024.

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

Follow Aon on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting Aon's newsroom and sign up for news alerts here.

Investor Contact

Investor Relations

[email protected]

+1 847 442 0622

Media Contact

Will Dunn

[email protected]

+1 312 381 3024

SOURCE Aon plc