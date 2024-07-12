Aon Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

Aon plc

Jul 12, 2024, 16:30 ET

DUBLIN, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.675 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable August 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on August 1, 2024.

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

Follow Aon on LinkedInXFacebook and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting Aon's newsroom and sign up for news alerts here.

Investor Contact
Investor Relations
[email protected]
+1 847 442 0622

Media Contact
Will Dunn
[email protected]
+1 312 381 3024

SOURCE Aon plc

Also from this source

Aon announces first-of-its kind, $350M insurance program to accelerate new capital investments and economic recovery in Ukraine

Aon announces first-of-its kind, $350M insurance program to accelerate new capital investments and economic recovery in Ukraine

Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, announced a $350M, first-of-its kind insurance program with the U.S. International...
Aon appoints Edmund Reese to serve as next CFO

Aon appoints Edmund Reese to serve as next CFO

Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, announced today that Edmund Reese will be appointed executive vice president and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics