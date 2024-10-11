Aon Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

Aon plc

Oct 11, 2024, 16:30 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.675 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable November 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on November 1, 2024.

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

Follow Aon on LinkedInXFacebook and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting Aon's newsroom and sign up for news alerts here.

Investor Contact
Investor Relations
[email protected]
+1 847 442 0622

Media Contact
Will Dunn
[email protected]
+1 312 381 3024

SOURCE Aon plc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Aon Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Aon Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, plans to announce third quarter 2024 results on Friday, October 25, 2024, in a news ...
Aon and the National Center for the Middle Market Reveal Growth Trends

Aon and the National Center for the Middle Market Reveal Growth Trends

Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, and the National Center for the Middle Market (NCMM) today announced the results of ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics