Aon Appoints Jose Antonio Álvarez to Board of Directors

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced that Jose Antonio Álvarez, former CEO of Santander, has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective Jan. 25, 2024.

"We are pleased to welcome Jose Antonio to Aon's Board of Directors," said Lester B. Knight, chair of Aon's board. "His experience in his role as CEO of Santander and his global financial and management background will bring enhanced expertise to our Board. We're looking forward to gaining new insights from the experience he brings to the Board, which will support Aon in the firm's work in helping clients make better business decisions."

Álvarez served as Group CEO of Santander from 2015 to 2022 and currently serves as a non-executive director and vice chair of Santander's Board of Directors, where he sits on the executive and innovation & technology committees. He joined Santander in 2002 and served as senior executive vice president and chief financial officer from 2004 to 2014, before being appointed group CEO. He also served as director at SAM Investments Holdings Limited, Santander Consumer Finance, S.A. and Santander Holdings USA, Inc., sat on the supervisory boards of Santander Consumer Bank AG, Santander Consumer Holding GmbH and Santander Bank Polska, S.A. and was a board member of Bolsas y Mercados Españoles, S.A. Álvarez also currently serves as a non-executive vice chair at Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., a non-executive director at PagoNxt, S.L. and a member of the advisory committee of Grupo GED.

"I am looking forward to joining Aon's board and providing new insights and expertise to help Aon support clients in a world of increased volatility," Álvarez said. "I'm excited to get to know and work closely with my fellow Board members as Aon seeks to drive innovation and growth designed to ensure that Aon's clients are better informed, better advised and able to make better decisions on a global and local level."

For more information about Aon's corporate governance practices and Board of Directors, please click here.

About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business. 

