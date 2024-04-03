Aon CFO Christa Davies to retire in 2025

Davies will continue to serve as CFO into the third quarter and as a senior advisor to the firm into 2025

DUBLIN, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, announced today that Christa Davies, executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) for Aon, has decided to retire in 2025 after more than 16 years at the firm.

Davies will continue to serve as Aon's CFO into the third quarter, after certifying second quarter results, and then take on the role of senior advisor to the firm into 2025 to assist with the transition. Aon has activated its succession planning process to identify the firm's next CFO. Aon's Board of Directors approved a two-year extension of CEO Greg Case's employment agreement to April 1, 2028.

"It is my honor to recognize Christa on behalf of our more than 50,000 colleagues around the world for her extraordinary contributions over the last 16 years at Aon," said Case. "As our CFO, Christa has driven an unwavering focus on top and bottom-line growth, disciplined capital allocation, and portfolio management, resulting in strong shareholder returns. Her leadership across many important transactions over the years and most recently the development of Aon Business Services as a catalyst for our business has both accelerated our success and positioned our firm to perform well into the future. As Christa begins to prepare for retirement, we are deeply grateful for her continued leadership throughout this transition and for the strong team she developed to advance our Aon United strategy."

Lester Knight, chairman of Aon's Board of Directors, added: "Aon's track record of strong financial and operational performance, and exceptional capital allocation strategy, is a testament to Christa's influence on the firm's Aon United strategy to create positive outcomes for colleagues, clients and shareholders. As we execute on our succession process, we are committed to building on Christa's remarkable legacy."

Davies joined Aon in 2007 and has served as CFO since 2008, overseeing the firm's global finance and operations functions. Davies also currently serves on the Boards of Stripe and Workday.

"I'm immensely grateful to Aon's Board of Directors, Greg and our colleagues for the opportunity to serve this firm over the last 16 years. It's been the experience of a lifetime," said Davies. "With our winning Aon United strategy and 3x3 Plan in place, our very capable team has made it possible for me to consider taking a step back and begin my retirement. I look forward to supporting a smooth transition and will forever be a proud supporter of our firm."

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues in over 120 countries and sovereignties provide our clients with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that help protect and grow their businesses.

Follow Aon on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting Aon's newsroom and sign up for news alerts here.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Toll-free (U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico): +1 833 751 8114

International: +1 312 381 3024

Investor Contact

Leslie Follmer

[email protected]

+1 312-381-3310

SOURCE Aon plc