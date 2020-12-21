Aon Confirms the European Commission Has Initiated a Phase II Review of Combination with Willis Towers Watson

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, confirmed today that the European Commission (EC) has initiated a Phase II review in connection with its combination with Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company. The Phase II review is a common next step in the review process for a transaction of this size and complexity under EU Merger Regulation and the firm remains on track to close the combination in the first half of 2021.

As stated previously, Aon's and Willis Towers Watson's businesses are complementary, operating across broad, very competitive areas of the economy, and Aon remains confident of a positive outcome without any divestitures. Aon expected a thorough review of this combination and will continue to work closely with all the relevant regulators, including the EC. The firm looks forward to continuing its dialogue with the EC throughout the Phase II review process.

