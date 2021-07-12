Aon Declares Quarterly Dividend

DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE:AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable August 13, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 2, 2021.

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Aon is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

