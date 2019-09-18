Aon expands global golf platform, launching Worldwide Partnership with The Ryder Cup

Beginning in 2020, The Ryder Cup and Aon will introduce a multi-platform partnership that focuses on the risk reward narrative which is so authentic to the event and includes the introduction of a new award that celebrates the defining moments at the Ryder Cup. This first-of-its-kind innovation will add yet another level of excitement to the greatest team competition in golf. In addition, the partnership will see the integration of Aon risk/reward insights into the global broadcast and exclusive onsite hospitality for Aon clients and colleagues.

Working in conjunction with Ryder Cup broadcast partners NBC, Golf Channel and Sky Sports, Aon will showcase the defining moments of the tournament and give fans an 'inside the ropes' look at how captains and players work together to develop a winning strategy that maximises team performance.

"Aon is known around the world as a trusted advisor because their insights consistently provide clients with a competitive edge," said Seth Waugh, PGA of America Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited that both teams and the fans will benefit from and enjoy Aon's partnership during the next three Ryder Cups."

"We are delighted to welcome such a prestigious company as Aon to the partner family of the Ryder Cup," said Guy Kinnings, European Ryder Cup Director. "For many years Aon has helped and guided companies and individuals make the right decision – and we feel we have followed suit with this partnership. We look forward to working with them in Wisconsin and, of course, in the build-up to our next 'home' Ryder Cup in Italy in three years' time."

"When you have the opportunity to innovate alongside The Ryder Cup, it's really special," said Andy Weitz, Chief Marketing Officer, Aon. "The Ryder Cup is one of the most iconic sporting events in the world and the decisions that are made on the course, make history. We're excited to highlight how those strategic decisions are made and share those insights with our clients, colleagues, and golf fans around the world."

Aon's partnership with The Ryder Cup includes the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Kohler, WI; the 2022 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy; and the 2024 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, NY.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance. Sign up for News Alerts to get information instantly. Follow Aon on Twitter and join the conversation on LinkedIn.

Aon's golf partnerships are centred around the risk reward narrative so authentic to golf. 2019 saw Aon launch the Aon Risk Reward Challenge across the PGA TOUR and LPGA regular seasons. This season long competition showcases the best strategic decision makers from across the world of golf offering equal prize money to male and female players from each Tour. The PGA TOUR competition was won by Brooks Koepka, with the LPGA winner being announced on November 19th at the LPGA's CME Group Tour Championship

About the PGA of America

For more information about the PGA of America, visit PGAMediaCenter.com, follow @PGA on Twitter and Instagram and find us on Facebook.

About Ryder Cup Europe

Ryder Cup Europe – which comprises representatives of The European Tour (60%), of the PGA of Great Britain and Ireland (20%) and the PGAs of Europe through the vehicle of The Ryder Cup European Development Trust (RCEDT) (20%) – owns the rights of The Ryder Cup when the competition is held in Europe. The European Tour is the Managing Partner and has prime responsibility for all matters concerning The European Team; the PGA of Great Britain and Ireland is the Founding Partner; and the PGAs of Europe is responsible for the management of the Trust, which is the Development Partner. The Official Partners of The 2020 Ryder Cup are Aon, BMW and Rolex.

Click here to watch Aon's Ryder Cup partnership launch video.

