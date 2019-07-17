Aon names Darren Zeidel as General Counsel

LONDON, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Darren Zeidel, 47, as the firm's Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Company Secretary, effective July 12, 2019.

As Aon's General Counsel, Zeidel will lead the firm's Global Law Department and manage Legal, Compliance, Regulatory and Public Affairs. Zeidel succeeds Peter Lieb who announced his departure from the firm in early June.

"At Aon we are fortunate to have had a deep bench of legal talent from which to choose our General Counsel. Darren's expertise leading our Corporate Law function, his wide range of experience advising leaders across different businesses and around the world, and his strong business acumen make him the perfect choice to lead the firm's Global Law Department," said Greg Case, Chief Executive Officer of Aon. "Having worked closely with Darren since he joined Aon in 2012, I know that he will hit the ground running as both an engaging leader to his colleagues and an exceptional advisor to our firm and our board of directors. Darren and the rest of his leadership team are poised to lead our firm for many years to come."

Most recently, Darren served as Deputy General Counsel – Aon plc and in the nearly seven years he has been with Aon has held a number of senior legal roles in the firm. Prior to Aon, Darren worked at Honeywell where he held various business segment general counsel roles in Honeywell's aerospace strategic business unit and at Honeywell UOP, where he led a global in-house law department. He began his legal career as an Associate in the Mergers & Acquisitions group in the New York office of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

Darren will continue to be supported by a strong, experienced leadership team within the Global Law Department, including Deputy General Counsels Sarah Walker, Mark Hermann and Steven Catlett, who was recently promoted in recognition of his expanded remit.

Biography: Darren Zeidel

Darren Zeidel joined Aon in 2012 and since then has held a variety of leadership roles with the legal team. Most recently, Darren was appointed Vice President and Deputy Counsel – Aon plc, which expanded his role to include providing legal support to the New Ventures Group in addition to serving as Vice President and Global Chief Counsel for Corporate Law and Retirement Solutions. Darren also led the Health Exchanges legal team until June of this year, when the team was integrated with the Health & Benefits team to align with the evolution of Health Solutions and further drive Aon United.

Darren's previous experience includes Global Chief Counsel for Aon Hewitt, where he played a leading role in the divestiture of the outsourcing business in May 2017. (Note: Aon's business unit names, including Aon Hewitt, were retired in 2018.)

Prior to Aon, Darren worked at Honeywell where he held various business segment general counsel roles in Honeywell's aerospace strategic business unit and at Honeywell UOP, where he led a global in-house law department. He began his legal career as an Associate in the Mergers & Acquisitions group in the New York office of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

Darren received a double degree of Civil Law and Common Law with Great Distinction from McGill University in Montreal, Canada.

