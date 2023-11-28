Aon Pooled Employer Plan Reaches $2 Billion in U.S. Plan Assets and Commitments

News provided by

Aon plc

28 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON) has announced that its Pooled Employer Plan (Aon PEP) has reached $2 billion in 401(k) assets under administration and commitments since its inception in 2021 and has doubled during the last year.

Today, the Aon PEP is the industry leader with more than 70 employers providing 401(k) benefits to over 50,000 employees, helping those employers shape better retirement decisions.

Aon, a leading global professional services firm, reports that participating employers reflect a diverse mix of industries, including biotech and life sciences, manufacturing, services, consumer products, energy, technology, and transportation. Large brand name organizations also are utilizing the Aon PEP for merger and acquisition activities and other corporate transactions.

"Participants are benefiting from a higher performing, more efficient 401(k) program, with employees able to accumulate up to 11 percent more retirement savings during their career due to lower fees,*" said Rick Jones, senior partner in Aon's Wealth Solutions. "The advantages of switching to a pooled employer plan – potentially half the cost, reduced time commitment from corporate staff, improved governance and high-quality retirement planning options – have become substantial for employers and their employees. We expect more than half of U.S. employers to merge their traditional 401(k)s into pooled employer plans by 2030."

Within the Aon PEP, 'all-in' participant fees can be less than half of those paid in traditional 401(k)s according to data from BrightScope and current Aon PEP costs. The combined scale in PEPs help lower plan costs, including record-keeping and investment management fees. Beneficiaries also have easier access to investment tools and education services to better prepare for retirement.

From the employer perspective, pooled employer plans reduce staff time and resources dedicated to plan management, compliance and governance. PEPs may also potentially reduce fiduciary risks for employers and provide high-quality retirement planning for beneficiaries.

"Moving to a pooled employer plan is the future of 401(k) benefits," said Rick Harman, vice president of total rewards and HR operations for ID.me. "Transition to the Aon PEP has helped our company provide a 401(k) plan that is more efficient, compliant and beneficial for employees, who now better understand their investments and are having a better experience saving for retirement."

"The Aon PEP offers the chance to advance retirement security for workers and build a more resilient workforce across the U.S.," said Byron Beebe, senior partner in Aon's Wealth Solutions. "It provides efficiency and scale while maintaining individual employer autonomy to define matching and other contribution levels, vesting rules and other key plan design features."

To read more information about the Aon PEP, click here.

*The performance modeling shows a hypothetical employee participating in the Aon PEP would save $1,347,000 throughout their career compared to $1,210,000 for a worker in a traditional 401(k) with higher fees. It assumes a 25-year-old employee with $50,000 starting salary, $3,000 starting account balance, 4 percent annual pay increases, age 67 retirement, 3 percent initial savings rate with auto-escalation to 10 percent, invested in a diversified S&P through target date fund, and employer matching 100 percent on first 3 percent and 50 percent on next 2 percent. Income improvement in the Aon PEP assumes a 25 basis points reduction in participant fees and the same modeling parameters.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business. 

Follow Aon on Twitter and LinkedIn. Stay up-to-date by visiting the Aon Newsroom and sign up for News Alerts here.

Media Contact
Robert Elfinger
[email protected] 
+1 312 381 0071

SOURCE Aon plc

Also from this source

Angel Yin Wins Aon Trophy and $1 Million Prize in Decisive Victory

Angel Yin Wins Aon Trophy and $1 Million Prize in Decisive Victory

Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, and the LPGA Tour today announced Angel Yin as the champion of the 2023 Aon Risk...
Failure to Attract and Retain Talent Reaches Highest Ever Ranking in Aon Survey, Elevating Human Capital as a Key Business Risk

Failure to Attract and Retain Talent Reaches Highest Ever Ranking in Aon Survey, Elevating Human Capital as a Key Business Risk

Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the results of its 2023 Global Risk Management Survey, which...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financing Agreements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.