Aon Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

LONDON, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

First Quarter Key Metrics From Continuing Operations

Total revenue increased 2% to $3.1 billion , with organic revenue growth of 6%

, with organic revenue growth of 6% Operating margin increased 180 basis points to 27.7%, and operating margin, adjusted for certain items, increased 190 basis points to 33.7%

EPS increased 15% to $2.70 , and EPS, adjusted for certain items, increased 11% to $3.31

, and EPS, adjusted for certain items, increased 11% to For the first three months of 2019, cash flow from operations decreased 47% to $74 million , and free cash flow decreased 82% to $17 million

First Quarter Highlights

Repurchased 0.6 million Class A Ordinary Shares for approximately $100 million

Subsequent to the close of the quarter, announced a 10% increase to the quarterly cash dividend

Aon's New Ventures Group announced the formal sponsorship of the firm's Intellectual Property Solutions to accelerate industry-leading innovation and scale our internal capabilities with greater speed to market

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) today reported results for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Aon shareholders was $659 million, or $2.70 per share, compared to $588 million, or $2.35 per share, in the prior year period. Net income per share from continuing operations attributable to Aon shareholders, adjusted for certain items, increased 11% to $3.31, including an unfavorable impact of $0.13 per share if the company were to translate prior year period results at current period foreign exchange rates ("foreign currency translation"), compared to $2.97 in the prior year period. Certain items that impacted first quarter results and comparisons with the prior year period are detailed in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Operating Income from Continuing Operations and Diluted Earnings Per Share" on page 10 of this press release.

"Our results reflect increasing strength from our Aon United initiatives, as highlighted by strong organic revenue growth of 6%, substantial operating margin improvement of +190 basis points, and double-digit earnings per share growth for the first quarter," said Greg Case, Chief Executive Officer. "More important, we continue to strengthen our firm through investments in industry-defining content and capability, while increasing our relevance to clients, delivering strong financial results and unlocking significant shareholder value creation through double-digit free cash flow growth over the long-term."

FIRST QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL SUMMARY

The first quarter 2019 financial results discussed herein represent performance from continuing operations unless otherwise noted.

Total revenue in the first quarter increased 2% to $3.1 billion compared to the prior year period driven by 6% organic revenue growth, partially offset by a 4% unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation.

Total operating expenses in the first quarter decreased 1% to $2.3 billion compared to the prior year period due primarily to a $93 million favorable impact from foreign currency translation, $45 million of incremental savings related to restructuring and other operational improvement initiatives, and a $21 million decrease in expenses related to divestitures, net of acquisitions, partially offset by a $17 million increase in restructuring charges and an increase in expenses associated with 6% organic revenue growth.

Restructuring expenses were $91 million in the first quarter, primarily driven by other costs associated with restructuring and separation initiatives and workforce reductions. As previously announced, the Company expects to invest $1,125 million in total cash over the three-year period, which will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019. In addition, the Company expects to incur approximately $100 million of non-cash charges associated with the program. To date, the Company has incurred $1,073 million, or 88%, of the total estimated restructuring charges and $818 million, or 73% of the total estimated cash spend. In addition to the restructuring charges, the Company continues to estimate $200 million of incremental capital expenditures associated with the three-year program, of which $104 million, or 52%, has been incurred to date. An analysis of restructuring and related costs by type is detailed on page 15 of this press release.

Restructuring savings in the first quarter related to restructuring and other operational improvement initiatives are estimated at $108 million, before any potential reinvestment, an increase of $45 million compared to the prior year period. Before any potential reinvestment of savings, restructuring and other operational improvement initiatives are expected to deliver run-rate savings of $500 million annually by the end of 2019. To date, the Company has achieved $405 million, or 81%, of the total estimated annualized savings, before any potential reinvestment.

Foreign currency exchange rates in the first quarter had a $34 million, or $0.12 per share, unfavorable impact on U.S. GAAP net income, and a $32 million, or $0.13 per share, unfavorable impact on adjusted net income if the Company were to translate prior year quarter results at current quarter foreign exchange rates. The Company also incurred $6 million, or $0.02 per share, of net losses due to the unfavorable impact of exchange rates on the remeasurement of assets and liabilities in non-functional currencies recorded in other expense. If currency were to remain stable at today's rates, we would expect an unfavorable impact of approximately $0.04 per share in the second quarter of 2019, an unfavorable impact of approximately $0.01 per share in the third quarter of 2019 and an immaterial impact in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Effective tax rate used in our U.S. GAAP financial statements in the first quarter was 15.7%, compared to 15.9% in the prior year period. After adjusting to exclude the applicable tax impact associated with certain non-GAAP adjustments, the adjusted effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2019 increased modestly to 16.9% compared to 16.5% in the prior year quarter. The adjusted effective tax rate in both periods includes a net favorable impact from certain discrete items. Certain items that impacted first quarter results and comparisons with the prior year period are detailed in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Operating Income from Continuing Operations and Diluted Earnings Per Share" on page 10 of this press release.

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding decreased to 243.7 million in the first quarter compared to 250.2 million in the prior year period. The Company repurchased 0.6 million Class A Ordinary Shares for approximately $100 million in the quarter. As of March 31, 2019, the Company had $3.9 billion of remaining authorization under its share repurchase program.

FIRST QUARTER 2019 CASH FLOW SUMMARY

Cash flow from operations for the first three months of 2019 decreased 47%, or $66 million, to $74 million compared to the prior year period. Strong operational improvement and working capital improvements in payables were more than offset by approximately $85 million of net cash payments related to legacy litigation and $15 million of incremental cash restructuring charges.

Free cash flow, defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures, decreased 82%, or $78 million, to $17 million for the first three months of 2019 compared to the prior year period, reflecting a decrease in cash flow from operations and a $12 million increase in capital expenditures, including investments in our operating model.

FIRST QUARTER 2019 REVENUE REVIEW

The first quarter revenue reviews provided below include supplemental information related to organic revenue, which is a non-GAAP measure that is described in detail in "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Organic Revenue and Free Cash Flow" on page 9 of this press release.





Three Months Ended

















(millions)

Mar 31,

2019

Mar 31,

2018

%

Change

Less:

Currency

Impact

Less:

Fiduciary

Investment

Income

Less:

Acquisitions,

Divestitures

& Other

Organic

Revenue

Growth Revenue



























Commercial Risk Solutions

$ 1,118

$ 1,184

(6)%

(5)%

—%

(7)%

6% Reinsurance Solutions

788

742

6

(3)

—

—

9 Retirement Solutions

420

424

(1)

(4)

—

1

2 Health Solutions

486

451

8

(5)

—

8

5 Data & Analytic Services

336

294

14

(4)

—

13

5 Elimination

(5)

(5)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Total revenue

$ 3,143

$ 3,090

2%

(4)%

—%

—%

6%

Total revenue increased $53 million, or 2%, to $3,143 million, compared to the prior year period, including organic revenue growth of 6% primarily driven by strong new business generation and retention globally across our core portfolio, as well as strong growth in specific areas of continued investment including transaction liability, cyber solutions, and delegated investment management.

Commercial Risk Solutions organic revenue growth increased 6% compared to the prior year period driven by growth across every major geography, highlighted by double-digit growth in Latin America and strong growth across North America and Asia. Results reflect strong global new business generation and management of the renewal book portfolio. In North America, double-digit new business generation was highlighted by strength in our transaction liability business in the U.S.

Reinsurance Solutions organic revenue growth increased 9% compared to the prior year period driven by strong net new business generation globally in treaty, as well as double-digit growth globally in facultative placements and in capital markets transactions. In addition, market impact was modestly positive on results in the first quarter.

Retirement Solutions organic revenue growth increased 2% compared to the prior year period driven by solid growth in investment consulting and solutions, including double-digit growth in delegated investment management. Results also reflect modest growth in our actuarial retirement businesses globally, and growth across Performance, Rewards, and Assessment.

Health Solutions organic revenue growth increased 5% compared to the prior year period driven by solid growth globally in health and benefits brokerage, highlighted by particular strength internationally, including double-digit growth in China.

Data & Analytic Services organic revenue growth increased 5% compared to the prior year period driven by growth globally across our Affinity business, with particular strength across both business and consumer solutions in the U.S. and EMEA.

FIRST QUARTER 2019 EXPENSE REVIEW





Three Months Ended







(millions)

Mar 31, 2019

Mar 31, 2018

$

Change

%

Change Expenses















Compensation and benefits

$ 1,584



$ 1,616



$ (32)



(2)% Information technology

117



115



2



2 Premises

87



93



(6)



(6) Depreciation of fixed assets

40



39



1



3 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

97



110



(13)



(12) Other general expenses

346



318



28



9 Total operating expenses

$ 2,271



$ 2,291



$ (20)



(1)%

Compensation and benefits expense decreased $32 million, or 2%, compared to the prior year period due primarily to a $69 million favorable impact from foreign currency translation and $48 million of incremental savings related to restructuring and other operational improvement initiatives, partially offset by an increase in expense associated with 6% organic revenue growth.

Information technology expense increased $2 million, or 2%, compared to the prior year period due primarily to an increase in investments supporting growth initiatives and an increase in expense associated with 6% organic revenue growth.

Premises expense decreased $6 million, or 6%, compared to the prior year period due primarily to $5 million of incremental savings related to restructuring and other operational improvement initiatives and a $4 million favorable impact from foreign currency translation, partially offset by a $7 million increase in restructuring costs.

Depreciation of fixed assets increased $1 million, or 3%, compared to the prior year period.

Amortization and impairment of intangible assets decreased $13 million, or 12%, compared to the prior year period primarily due to a $6 million decrease related to divestitures, net of acquisitions, and a favorable impact from foreign currency translation.

Other general expenses increased $28 million, or 9%, compared to the prior year period due primarily to a $19 million increase in restructuring costs, a $9 million decrease in savings related to restructuring and other operational improvement initiatives, and an increase in expense associated with 6% organic revenue growth, partially offset by a $14 million favorable impact from foreign currency translation.

FIRST QUARTER 2019 INCOME SUMMARY

The first quarter 2019 financial results discussed herein represent performance from continuing operations unless otherwise noted. In addition, certain noteworthy items impacted adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margins in the first quarters of 2019 and 2018, which are also described in detail in "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Operating Income from Continuing Operations and Diluted Earnings Per Share" on page 10 of this press release.





Three Months Ended



(millions)

Mar 31,

2019

Mar 31,

2018

%

Change Revenue

$ 3,143

$ 3,090

2% Expenses

2,271

2,291

(1) Operating income

$ 872

$ 799

9% Operating margin

27.7%

25.9%



Operating income - as adjusted

$ 1,060

$ 983

8% Operating margin - as adjusted

33.7%

31.8%





Operating income increased $73 million, or 9%, compared to the prior year period. Adjusting for certain items detailed on page 10 of this press release, operating income increased $77 million, or 8%, and operating margin increased +190 basis points to 33.7%, each compared to the prior year period. Adjusted operating income and margin primarily includes a favorable impact from strong organic revenue growth of 6% and incremental savings from restructuring and other operational improvements of $45 million, or +140 basis points, partially offset by an unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation of $38 million. Operating income growth and operating margin expansion compared to the prior year period also reflects the absorption of near-term reinvestment of restructuring savings in client-facing colleagues and capabilities to support long-term Aon United growth initiatives.

Interest income decreased $2 million to $2 million. Interest expense increased $2 million to $72 million compared to the prior year period reflecting higher outstanding term debt and an increase in commercial paper borrowings. Other pension income decreased $5 million to $4 million. Other expense was a $4 million impact on the quarter as net losses of $6 million due to the unfavorable impact of exchange rates on the remeasurement of assets and liabilities in non-functional currencies and $4 million of losses on certain company owned life insurance plans was partially offset by a gain on sale of certain businesses. The prior year period included net losses related to the unfavorable impact of exchange rates on the remeasurement of assets and liabilities in non-functional currencies and losses related to certain long-term investments.

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

Net income from discontinued operations was $0 million, or an immaterial impact per share, compared to net income of $6 million, or $0.02 per share, in the prior year period.

Conference Call, Presentation Slides and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 7:30 a.m., central time. Interested parties can listen to the conference call via a live audio webcast and view the presentation slides at www.aon.com.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) Aon is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

Safe Harbor Statement



This communication contains certain statements related to future results, or states our intentions, beliefs and expectations or predictions for the future which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from either historical or anticipated results depending on a variety of factors. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our operations. All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate may occur in the future, including such things as our outlook, future capital expenditures, growth in commissions and fees, changes to the composition or level of our revenues, cash flow and liquidity, expected tax rates, business strategies, competitive strengths, goals, the benefits of new initiatives, growth of our business and operations, plans and references to future successes, are forward-looking statements. Also, when we use the words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "probably", "potential", "looking forward", or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward looking statements: general economic and political conditions in different countries in which Aon does business around the world, including the U.K.'s expected withdrawal from the European Union; changes in the competitive environment; fluctuations in exchange and interest rates that could influence revenue and expense; changes in global equity and fixed income markets that could affect the return on invested assets; changes in the funding status of Aon's various defined benefit pension plans and the impact of any increased pension funding resulting from those changes; the level of Aon's debt limiting financial flexibility or increasing borrowing costs; rating agency actions that could affect Aon's ability to borrow funds;; volatility in our tax rate due to a variety of different factors, including U.S. tax reform; changes in estimates or assumptions on our financial statements; limits on Aon's subsidiaries to make dividend and other payments to Aon; the impact of lawsuits and other contingent liabilities and loss contingencies arising from errors and omissions and other claims against Aon; the impact of, and potential challenges in complying with, legislation and regulation in the jurisdictions in which Aon operates, particularly given the global scope of Aon's businesses and the possibility of conflicting regulatory requirements across jurisdictions in which Aon does business; the impact of any investigations brought by regulatory authorities in the U.S., U.K. and other countries; the impact of any inquiries relating to compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and non-U.S. anti-corruption laws and with U.S. and non-U.S. trade sanctions regimes; failure to protect intellectual property rights or allegations that we infringe on the intellectual property rights of others; the effects of English law on our operating flexibility and the enforcement of judgments against Aon; the failure to retain and attract qualified personnel; international risks associated with Aon's global operations; the effect or natural or man-made disasters; the potential of a system or network breach or disruption resulting in operational interruption or improper disclosure of personal data; Aon's ability to develop and implement new technology; the damage to our reputation among clients, markets or third parties; the actions taken by third parties that perform aspects of our business operations and client services; the extent to which Aon manages certain risks created in connection with the various services, including fiduciary and investments and other advisory services and business process outsourcing services, among others, that Aon currently provides, or will provide in the future, to clients; Aon's ability to continue, and the costs and the costs and risks associated with, growing, developing and integrating companies that it acquires or new lines of business; changes in commercial property and casualty markets, commercial premium rates or methods of compensation; changes in the health care system or our relationships with insurance carriers; Aon's ability to implement initiatives intended to yield cost savings, and the ability to achieve those cost savings; risks and uncertainties in connection with the sale of our divested business; and our ability to realize the expected benefits from our restructuring plan.

Any or all of Aon's forward-looking statements may turn out to be inaccurate, and there are no guarantees about Aon's performance. The factors identified above are not exhaustive. Aon and its subsidiaries operate in a dynamic business environment in which new risks may emerge frequently. Further information concerning Aon and its businesses, including factors that potentially could materially affect Aon's financial results, is contained in Aon's filings with the SEC. See Aon's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 for a further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to Aon's businesses. These factors may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports. Aon is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statement that it may make from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures

This communication includes supplemental information related to organic revenue growth, free cash flow, adjusted operating margin, and adjusted earnings per share for continuing operations that exclude the effects of intangible asset amortization, restructuring, capital expenditures, and certain other noteworthy items that affected results for the comparable periods. Organic revenue growth includes the impact of intercompany activity and excludes foreign exchange rate changes, acquisitions, divestitures, transfers between revenue lines, fiduciary investment income, and gains or losses on derivatives accounted for as hedges. The impact of foreign exchange is determined by translating last year's revenue, expense or net income at this year's foreign exchange rates. Reconciliations to the closest U.S. GAAP measure for each non-GAAP measure presented in this press release are provided in the attached appendices. Supplemental organic revenue growth information and additional measures that exclude the effects of certain items noted above do not affect net income or any other U.S. GAAP reported amounts. Free cash flow is cash flow from operating activity less capital expenditures. The effective tax rate, as adjusted, excludes the applicable tax impact associated with expenses for estimated intangible asset amortization, restructuring, and certain other noteworthy items. Management believes that these measures are important to make meaningful period-to-period comparisons and that this supplemental information is helpful to investors. They should be viewed in addition to, not in lieu of, the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements. Industry peers provide similar supplemental information regarding their performance, although they may not make identical adjustments.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact: Investor Relations

Ellen Barry 312-381-3310

Global Head of Communications investor.relations@aon.com

312-381-2140

Aon plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



(millions, except per share data)

Mar 31,

2019

Mar 31,

2018

%

Change Revenue











Total revenue

$ 3,143



$ 3,090



2%

Expenses











Compensation and benefits

1,584



1,616



(2)%

Information technology

117



115



2%

Premises

87



93



(6)%

Depreciation of fixed assets

40



39



3%

Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

97



110



(12)%

Other general expenses

346



318



9%

Total operating expenses

2,271



2,291



(1)%

Operating income

872



799



9%

Interest income

2



4



(50)%

Interest expense

(72)



(70)



3%

Other income (expense)

—



(15)



(100)%

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

802



718



12%

Income taxes (1)

126



114



11%

Net income from continuing operations

676



604



12%

Net income from discontinued operations

—



6



(100)%

Net income

676



610



11%

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

17



16



6%

Net income attributable to Aon shareholders

$ 659



$ 594



11%















Basic net income per share attributable to Aon shareholders











Continuing operations

$ 2.72



$ 2.37



15%

Discontinued operations

—



0.02



(100)%

Net income

$ 2.72



$ 2.39



14%

Diluted net income per share attributable to Aon shareholders











Continuing operations

$ 2.70



$ 2.35



15%

Discontinued operations

—



0.02



(100)%

Net income

$ 2.70



$ 2.37



14%

Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding - basic

242.2



248.5



(3)%

Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding - diluted

243.7



250.2



(3) %







(1) The effective tax rate was 15.7% and 15.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Aon plc Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Organic Revenue Growth and Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)

Organic Revenue Growth From Continuing Operations (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



















(millions)

Mar 31,

2019

Mar 31,

2018

%

Change

Less:

Currency

Impact (1)

Less:

Fiduciary

Investment

Income (2)

Less:

Acquisitions,

Divestitures

& Other

Organic

Revenue

Growth (3) Revenue



























Commercial Risk Solutions

$ 1,118

$ 1,184

(6)%

(5)

—%

(7)%

6% Reinsurance Solutions

788

742

6

(3)

—

—

9 Retirement Solutions

420

424

(1)

(4)

—

1

2 Health Solutions

486

451

8

(5)

—

8

5 Data & Analytic Services

336

294

14

(4)

—

13

5 Elimination

(5)

(5)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Total revenue

$ 3,143

$ 3,090

2%

(4)

—%

—%

6%





(1) Currency impact is determined by translating last year's revenue at this year's foreign exchange rates. (2) Fiduciary Investment Income for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 was $19 million and $10 million, respectively. (3) Organic revenue growth includes the impact of intercompany activity and excludes the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates, fiduciary investment income, acquisitions, divestitures, transfers between revenue lines, and gains or losses on derivatives accounted for as hedges.

Free Cash Flow from Operations (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



(millions)

Mar 31, 2019

Mar 31, 2018

%

Change Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$ 74



$ 140



(47)% Capital Expenditures Used for Operations

(57)



(45)



27 Free Cash Flow Provided by Operations (1)

$ 17



$ 95



(82)%





(1) Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures. This non-GAAP measure does not imply or represent a precise calculation of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

Aon plc Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Operating Income from Continuing Operations and Diluted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited) (1)





Three Months Ended



(millions, except percentages)

Mar 31,

2019

Mar 31,

2018

%

Change Revenue from continuing operations

$ 3,143

$ 3,090

2%













Operating income from continuing operations

$ 872

$ 799

9% Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

97

110



Restructuring

91

74



Operating income from continuing operations - as adjusted

$ 1,060

$ 983

8% Operating margin from continuing operations

27.7%

25.9%



Operating margin from continuing operations - as adjusted

33.7%

31.8%







Three Months Ended



(millions, except percentages)

Mar 31,

2019

Mar 31,

2018

%

Change Operating income from continuing operations - as adjusted

$ 1,060

$ 983

8% Interest income

2

4

(50)% Interest expense

(72)

(70)

3% Other income (expense):











Other income (expense) - pensions - as adjusted (2)

4

9

(56)% Other income (expense) - other

(4)

(17)

(76)% Total Other income (expense) - as adjusted (2)

—

(8)

(100)% Income before income taxes from continuing operations - as adjusted

990

909

9% Income taxes expense (3)

167

150

11% Net income from continuing operations - as adjusted

823

759

8% Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

17

16

6% Net income attributable to Aon shareholders from continuing operations - as adjusted

806

743

8% Net income (loss) from discontinued operation - as adjusted (4)

—

(2)

(100)% Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

$ 806

$ 741

9% Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to Aon shareholders











Continuing operations - as adjusted

$ 3.31

$ 2.97

11% Discontinued operations - as adjusted

—

(0.01)

(100)% Net income - as adjusted

$ 3.31

$ 2.96

12% Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding - diluted

243.7

250.2

(3)% Effective Tax Rates











Continuing Operations - U.S. GAAP

15.7%

15.9%



Continuing Operations - Non-GAAP

16.9%

16.5%



Discontinued Operations - U.S. GAAP

—%

17.2%



Discontinued Operations - Non-GAAP (6)

—%

46.5%









(1) Certain noteworthy items impacting operating income in 2019 and 2018 are described in this schedule. The items shown with the caption "as adjusted" are non-GAAP measures. (2) Adjusted Other income (expense) excludes Pension settlement charges of $7 million for three months ended March 31, 2018. (3) Adjusted items are generally taxed at the estimated annual effective tax rate, except for the applicable tax impact associated with estimated restructuring plan expenses, accelerated tradename amortization, and non-cash pension settlement charges, which are adjusted at the related jurisdictional rate. In addition, tax expense excludes the tax impacts of payment of certain legacy litigation and enactment date impacts of US Tax Reform. (4) Adjusted income from discontinued operations, net of tax, excludes the gain on sale of discontinued operations of $8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The effective tax rate was further adjusted for the applicable tax impact associated with the gain on sale, as applicable.

Aon plc Pro Forma Historical Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Operating Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations as Adjusted for Changes in Accounting Guidance (Unaudited) (1)(2)



Pro Forma Periods

Reported Periods

Three Months Ended (5)



Three Months Ended (6)

Three

Months

Ended (7) (millions, except per share data) Mar 31,

2017 Jun 30,

2017 Sep 30,

2017 Dec 31,

2017 Full Year 2017 (6)

Mar 31,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Dec 31,

2018 Full Year 2018 (7) Mar 31,

2019 Revenue























Commercial Risk Solutions $ 989 $ 1,041 $ 915 $ 1,218 $ 4,163

$ 1,184 $ 1,166 $ 1,029 $ 1,273 $ 4,652 $ 1,118 Reinsurance Solutions 671 345 257 153 1,426

742 380 279 162 1,563 788 Retirement Solutions 385 388 492 489 1,754

424 431 501 509 1,865 420 Health Solutions 428 281 277 526 1,512

451 309 278 558 1,596 486 Data & Analytic Services 273 281 287 299 1,140

294 277 263 271 1,105 336 Elimination — (4) (5) (1) (10)

(5) (2) (1) (3) (11) (5) Total revenue $ 2,746 $ 2,332 $ 2,223 $ 2,684 $ 9,985

$ 3,090 $ 2,561 $ 2,349 $ 2,770 $10,770 $ 3,143 Expenses























Compensation and benefits 1,548 1,471 1,420 1,568 6,007

1,616 1,494 1,392 1,601 6,103 1,584 Information technology 88 98 109 124 419

115 123 125 121 484 117 Premises 84 86 89 89 348

93 96 94 87 370 87 Depreciation of fixed assets 54 54 40 39 187

39 47 40 50 176 40 Amortization of intangible assets 43 460 101 100 704

110 282 100 101 593 97 Other general expenses 307 330 307 328 1,272

318 535 336 311 1,500 346 Total operating expenses 2,124 2,499 2,066 2,248 8,937

2,291 2,577 2,087 2,271 9,226 2,271 Operating income 622 (167) 157 436 1,048

799 (16) 262 499 1,544 872 Amortization of intangible assets 43 460 101 100 704

110 282 100 101 593 97 Restructuring 144 155 102 96 497

74 195 97 119 485 91 Legacy Litigation — — — — —

— 103 (25) (3) 75 — Regulatory and compliance matters — 34 8 (14) 28

— — — — — — Operating income - as adjusted 809 482 368 618 2,277

983 564 434 716 2,697 1,060 Operating margin from continuing operations - as adjusted 29.5% 20.7% 16.6% 23.0% 22.8%

31.8% 22.0% 18.5% 25.8% 25.0% 33.7% Interest income 2 8 10 7 27

4 1 — — 5 2 Interest expense (70) (71) (70) (71) (282)

(70) (69) (69) (70) (278) (72) Other income (expense):























Other income (expense) - pensions - as adjusted (3) 8 9 9 16 42

9 9 9 11 38 4 Other income (expense) - other - as adjusted (4) (10) (5) (5) (19) (39)

(17) 4 1 (14) (26) (4) Total Other income (expense) - as adjusted (3)(4) (2) 4 4 (3) 3

(8) 13 10 (3) 12 — Income before income taxes from continuing operations - as adjusted 739 423 312 551 2,025

909 509 375 643 2,436 990 Income taxes 98 68 54 81 301

150 75 48 106 379 167 Income from continuing operations - as adjusted 641 355 258 470 1,724

759 434 327 537 2,057 823 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 14 9 7 7 37

16 10 6 8 40 17 Net income attributable to Aon shareholders from continuing operations - as adjusted $ 627 $ 346 $ 251 $ 463 $ 1,687

$ 743 $ 424 $ 321 $ 529 $ 2,017 $ 806 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations - as adjusted $ 2.35 $ 1.31 $ 0.98 $ 1.82 $ 6.47

$ 2.97 $ 1.71 $ 1.31 $ 2.16 $ 8.16 $ 3.31 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding - diluted 267.0 264.3 257.3 254.5 260.7

250.2 247.4 245.6 245.0 247.0 243.7



Notes (1) Certain noteworthy items impacting operating income in 2017, 2018, and 2019, are described in this schedule. The items shown with the caption "as adjusted" are non-GAAP measures. (2) The historical period presented above have been adjusted retrospectively to reflect Aon's adoption of new revenue recognition standard in the first quarter of 2018. For a complete reconciliation of prior period reported balances to the pro forma adjusted balances above, please refer to our press release issued on February 2, 2018. (3) Adjusted Other income (expense) excludes pension settlement charges taken within each respective period. Pension settlement charges were $128 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Pension settlement charges were $7 million, $16 million, $9 million, and $5 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2018, and $37 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. (4) For illustrative purposes, the impact of the total foreign currency related to the new revenue accounting guidance is excluded from the Pro Forma financial statements. The impact on Other income (expense) of foreign currency due to this new guidance was $(2) million, $(4) million, $(6) million, and $1 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2017, June 30, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2017, and $(11) million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. (5) The non-GAAP effective tax rates reported were 11.1%, 15.6%, 17.5%, and 15.5%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2017, June 30, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2017, and 14.9% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Adjusted items are generally taxed at the estimated annual effective tax rate, except for the applicable tax impact associated with estimated restructuring expenses, accelerated tradename amortization, impairment charges, regulatory and compliance provisions, and non-cash pension settlements, which are adjusted at the related jurisdictional rate. In addition, tax expense excludes the provisional estimates of the impact of U.S. Tax Reform recorded pursuant to SAB 118. The non-GAAP effective tax rates for continuing operations, adjusted for the change in accounting guidance were 13.3%, 16.1%, 17.3%, and 14.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2017, June 30, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2017, and 14.9% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. (6) The non-GAAP effective tax rates reported were 16.5%, 14.7%, 12.8%, and 16.5% respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2018 and 15.6% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Adjusted items are generally taxed at the estimated annual effective tax rate, except for the applicable tax impact associated with estimated restructuring expenses, legacy litigation, accelerated tradename amortization, impairment charges, and non-cash pension settlement charges, which are adjusted at the related jurisdictional rate. In addition, tax expense excludes the tax impacts of the sale of certain assets and liabilities previously classified as held for sale, as well as the tax adjustments to finalize the 2017 accounting for the impact of US Tax Reform recorded pursuant to SAB 118. (7) The non-GAAP effective tax rate reported was 16.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Adjusted items are generally taxed at the estimated annual effective tax rate, except for the applicable tax impact associated with estimated restructuring expenses and accelerated tradename amortization, which are adjusted at the related jurisdictional rate.