Aon Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Fourth Quarter Key Metrics From Continuing Operations and Highlights

Total revenue increased 4% to $2.9 billion , including organic revenue growth of 7%

, including organic revenue growth of 7% Operating margin increased to 18.2%, and operating margin, adjusted for certain items, increased 210 basis points to 27.9%

EPS increased to $1.58 , and EPS, adjusted for certain items, increased 17% to $2.53

, and EPS, adjusted for certain items, increased 17% to Repurchased 2.3 million Class A Ordinary Shares for approximately $450 million

Subsequent to the close of the fourth quarter, the Company completed its acquisition of CoverWallet, expanding its position in the fast-growing commercial insurance market for small and medium-sized businesses, as well as the opportunity to leverage CoverWallet's platform to develop and scale innovative digital client experiences

Full Year Key Metrics From Continuing Operations and Highlights

Total revenue increased 2% to $11.0 billion , including organic revenue growth of 6%

, including organic revenue growth of 6% Operating margin increased to 19.7%, and operating margin, adjusted for certain items, increased 250 basis points to 27.5%

EPS increased to $6.37 , and EPS, adjusted for certain items, increased 12% to $9.17

, and EPS, adjusted for certain items, increased 12% to Cash flows from operations increased 9% to $1,835 million and free cash flow increased 11% to $1,610 million

and free cash flow increased 11% to Repurchased 10.5 million Class A Ordinary Shares for approximately $2.0 billion

Completed all charges related to the restructuring program. The Company expects to deliver $580 million of annualized savings in 2020, reflecting a 39% return on investment prior to any reinvestment

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) today reported results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Aon shareholders in the fourth quarter was $374 million, or $1.58 per share, compared to $276 million, or $1.13 per share, in the prior year period. Net income per share from continuing operations, adjusted for certain items, increased 17% to $2.53, including an unfavorable impact of $0.04 per share if the company were to translate prior year period results at current period foreign exchange rates ("foreign currency translation"), compared to $2.16 in the prior year period. Certain items that impacted fourth quarter results and comparisons with the prior year period are detailed in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Operating Income from Continuing Operations and Diluted Earnings Per Share" on page 10 of this press release.

"Our fourth quarter results reflect strong operational and financial performance to finish the year, highlighted by organic revenue growth of 7%, including growth of 5% or greater in four of the five solutions lines, and substantial operating margin improvement of 210 basis points. For the full year, we delivered our strongest level of organic revenue growth in over 15 years and adjusted operating margin of 27.5%," said Greg Case, Chief Executive Officer. "Our strong performance reflects continued momentum as we strategically position the firm to bring the best of global Aon to clients and execute against our Aon United strategy. We enter 2020 in a position of strength to continue to improve the long-term growth profile of the firm that we believe will unlock significant value for clients and shareholders."

FOURTH QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL SUMMARY

The fourth quarter financial results discussed herein represent performance from continuing operations unless otherwise noted.

Total revenue in the fourth quarter increased 4% to $2.9 billion compared to the prior year period driven by 7% organic revenue growth, partially offset by a 2% unfavorable impact from divestitures, net of acquisitions, and a 1% unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation.

Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter increased 4% to $2.4 billion compared to the prior year period due primarily to an increase in expense associated with 7% organic revenue growth, an increase in investments supporting growth initiatives across the portfolio, and a $51 million increase in restructuring charges, partially offset by $54 million of incremental savings from restructuring and other operational improvement initiatives, a $27 million favorable impact from foreign currency translation, and a $12 million decrease in expenses related to divestitures, net of acquisitions.

Restructuring expenses were $170 million in the fourth quarter, primarily driven by workforce reductions and other costs associated with restructuring and separation initiatives. All charges associated with the program have been completed as of the fourth quarter of 2019. In total, the Company incurred $1,433 million of expense, including $1,318 million of cash charges and $115 million of non-cash charges. In addition to the restructuring charges, the Company incurred $167 million of incremental capital expenditures, for a total cash investment of approximately $1,485 million associated with the three-year program. An analysis of restructuring and related costs by type is detailed on page 15 of this press release.

Restructuring savings in the fourth quarter from restructuring and other operational improvement initiatives are estimated to be $162 million, before any reinvestment, an increase of $54 million compared to the prior year period. Before any reinvestment of savings, restructuring and other operational improvement initiatives delivered estimated annualized savings of $529 million in 2019 and are expected to deliver estimated annualized savings of $580 million in 2020, an increase of $45 million from the previous estimated savings of $535 million in 2020. Incremental savings in 2020 are expected to be realized throughout the year and will be reported as part of overall operating performance.

Foreign currency exchange rates in the fourth quarter had a $7 million, or $0.03 per share, unfavorable impact on U.S. GAAP net income and an $8 million, or $0.04 per share, unfavorable impact on adjusted net income if the Company were to translate prior year quarter results at current quarter foreign exchange rates. The Company also incurred $6 million, or $0.02 per share, of net losses due to the unfavorable impact of exchange rates on the remeasurement of assets and liabilities in non-functional currencies recorded in other expense. If currency were to remain stable at today's rates, we would expect an unfavorable impact of approximately $0.05 per share, or approximately $15 million reduction of operating income, in the first quarter of 2020.

Effective tax rate used in our U.S. GAAP financial statements for the fourth quarter was 13.4%, compared to 32.5% in the prior year period. After adjusting to exclude the applicable tax impact associated with certain non-GAAP adjustments, the adjusted effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased to 15.7% compared to 16.5% in the prior year period, primarily driven by changes in the geographical distribution of income and a net favorable impact from discrete items. The prior year period also included a net favorable impact from discrete items. These adjustments are discussed in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Operating Income from Continuing Operations and Diluted Earnings Per Share" on page 10 of this press release.

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding decreased to 237.0 million in the fourth quarter compared to 245.0 million in the prior year period. The Company repurchased 2.3 million Class A Ordinary Shares for approximately $450 million in the fourth quarter. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had approximately $2.0 billion of remaining authorization under its share repurchase program.

FULL YEAR 2019 CASH FLOW SUMMARY

The full year 2019 cash flow summary provided below includes supplemental information related to free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure that is described in detail in "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Organic Revenue Growth and Free Cash Flow" on page 9 of this press release.

Cash flows from operations for 2019 increased 9%, or $149 million, to $1,835 million compared to the prior year primarily driven by strong operational improvement, partially offset by approximately $130 million of net cash payments related to certain litigation settlements.

Free cash flow for 2019, defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures, increased 11%, or $164 million, to $1,610 million compared to the prior year, reflecting an increase in cash flow from operations and a $15 million decrease in capital expenditures.

FOURTH QUARTER 2019 REVENUE REVIEW

The fourth quarter revenue reviews provided below include supplemental information related to organic revenue, which is a non-GAAP measure that is described in detail in "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Organic Revenue Growth and Free Cash Flow" on page 9 of this press release.





Three Months Ended



















(millions)

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

%

Change

Less: Currency

Impact

Less: Fiduciary

Investment

Income

Less:

Acquisitions,

Divestitures &

Other

Organic Revenue Growth Commercial Risk Solutions

$ 1,331

$ 1,273

5%

(2)%

—%

—%

7% Reinsurance Solutions

187

162

15

(1)

1

(2)

17 Retirement Solutions

494

509

(3)

(1)

—

(5)

3 Health Solutions

585

558

5

(1)

—

1

5 Data & Analytic Services

291

271

7

(2)

—

3

6 Elimination

(3)

(3)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Total revenue

$ 2,885

$ 2,770

4%

(1)%

—%

(2)%

7%

Total revenue increased $115 million, or 4%, to $2,885 million, compared to prior year period, including organic revenue growth of 7%, primarily driven by strong new business generation globally across the portfolio and improved retention and penetration of existing clients within the renewal book.

Commercial Risk Solutions organic revenue growth of 7% was driven by growth across every major geography, highlighted by double-digit growth in the U.S., driven by strong new business generation and management of the renewal book portfolio, as well as double-digit growth in Latin America. On average globally, exposures and pricing were both modestly positive, resulting in a modestly positive market impact overall.

Reinsurance Solutions organic revenue growth of 17% was driven by double-digit growth across every major business, highlighted by continued net new business generation globally and strong growth in catastrophe bonds within capital markets transactions. In addition, market impact was modestly positive on results in the fourth quarter.

Retirement Solutions organic revenue growth of 3% was driven by growth across every major business, highlighted by particular strength in our rewards and assessment businesses within the Human Capital practice, as well as double-digit growth in delegated investment management. Results also reflect modest growth in core retirement driven by strong retention and project-related work.

Health Solutions organic revenue growth of 5% was driven by strong growth globally in health and benefits brokerage, with growth across every major geography and highlighted by particular strength internationally. In the U.S., we saw strong new business generation and double-digit growth in voluntary benefits, a specific area of continued investment driven by increased client demand. Results were partially offset by a decline in project-related work within the health care exchange business.

Data & Analytic Services organic revenue growth of 6% was driven by growth globally across our affinity business, with particular strength in the U.S. driven by double-digit new business generation. Results also reflect solid growth in the Aon Inpoint and ReView businesses driven by strong retention.

FOURTH QUARTER 2019 EXPENSE REVIEW





Three Months Ended







(millions, except percentages)

Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

$ Change

%

Change Expenses















Compensation and benefits

$ 1,601

$ 1,601

$ —

—% Information technology

131

121

10

8 Premises

91

87

4

5 Depreciation of fixed assets

48

50

(2)

(4) Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

97

101

(4)

(4) Other general expense

393

311

82

26 Total operating expenses

$ 2,361

$ 2,271

$ 90

4%

Compensation and benefits expense was flat compared to the prior year period due primarily to a $63 million increase in restructuring charges and an increase in expense associated with 7% organic revenue growth, partially offset by $22 million of incremental savings from restructuring and other operational improvement initiatives, a $19 million favorable impact from foreign currency translation, and a $9 million decrease in expenses related to divestitures, net of acquisitions.

Information technology expense increased $10 million, or 8%, compared to the prior year period due primarily to an increase in investments to support growth initiatives across the portfolio and enhance capabilities of our Aon Business Services organization, partially offset by $12 million of incremental savings from restructuring and other operational improvement initiatives and a $7 million decrease in restructuring charges.

Premises expense increased $4 million, or 5%, compared to the prior year period due primarily to a $12 million increase in restructuring charges, partially offset by a reduction of costs as we continue to optimize our global real estate footprint.

Depreciation of fixed assets expense decreased $2 million, or 4%, compared to the prior year period.

Amortization and impairment of intangible assets expense decreased $4 million, or 4%, compared to the prior year period.

Other general expenses increased $82 million, or 26%, compared to the prior year period due primarily to an increase in investments to support growth initiatives across the portfolio and enhance capabilities of our Aon Business Services organization, partially offset by a $22 million decrease in restructuring charges and $20 million of incremental savings from restructuring and other operational improvement initiatives.

FOURTH QUARTER 2019 INCOME SUMMARY

The fourth quarter 2019 financial results discussed herein represent performance from continuing operations unless otherwise noted. In addition, certain noteworthy items impacted adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margins in the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018, which are also described in detail in "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Operating Income from Continuing Operations and Diluted Earnings Per Share" on page 10 of this press release.





Three Months Ended



(millions, except percentages)

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

% Change Revenue

$ 2,885

$ 2,770

4% Expenses

2,361

2,271

4 Operating income

$ 524

$ 499

5% Operating margin

18.2%

18.0%



Operating income - as adjusted

$ 804

$ 716

12% Operating margin - as adjusted

27.9%

25.8%





Operating income increased to $524 million. Adjusting for certain items detailed on page 10 of this press release, operating income increased $88 million, or 12%, and operating margin increased 210 basis points to 27.9%, each compared to the prior year period. Adjusted operating income and margin primarily reflects strong organic revenue growth, including double-digit growth in certain priority areas of investment, and $54 million, or +190 basis points, of incremental savings from restructuring and other operational initiatives, partially offset by a $10 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation. Operating income growth and operating margin expansion compared to the prior year period also reflect the absorption of investment to support long-term Aon United growth initiatives.

Interest income increased $4 million to $4 million compared to the prior year period reflecting the currency composition of operating cash. Interest expense increased $10 million to $80 million compared to the prior year period reflecting higher outstanding debt balances. Other pension expense of $3 million reflects a $6 million settlement charge primarily in the UK, partially offset by $3 million of pension income. Other expense of $4 million primarily reflects net losses due to the unfavorable impact of exchange rates on the remeasurement of assets and liabilities in non-functional currencies and losses on certain company-owned life insurance plans, partially offset by a gain on the sale of a business.

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

Net income from discontinued operations was $0 million, or an immaterial impact per share, compared to $69 million, or $0.28 per share, in the prior year period. Net income from discontinued operations in the prior year period was primarily impacted by tax adjustments related to finalizing the 2017 accounting for U.S. Tax Reform as it relates to the sale of the Divested Business.

2019 FULL YEAR SUMMARY

The full year financial results discussed herein represent performance from continuing operations unless otherwise noted.

Total revenue in 2019 increased $243 million, or 2%, to $11.0 billion compared to the prior year, driven by 6% organic revenue growth, partially offset by a 3% unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation and a 1% unfavorable impact from divestitures, net of acquisitions.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Aon shareholders was $1,533 million, or $6.37 per share, compared to $1,060 million, or $4.29 per share, in the prior year. Net income per share from continuing operations, adjusted for certain items, increased 12% to $9.17, including an unfavorable impact of $0.23 per share from foreign currency translation, compared to $8.16 in the prior year. Certain items that impacted full year results and comparisons against the prior year are detailed in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Operating Income from Continuing Operations and Diluted Earnings Per Share" on page 10 of this press release.

During 2019, the Company repurchased approximately 10.5 million Class A Ordinary Shares for approximately $2.0 billion at an average price of $186.33 per share.

Aon plc Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





Three Months

Ended





Twelve Months

Ended



(millions, except per share data)

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

% Change

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

% Change Revenue























Total revenue

$ 2,885

$ 2,770

4%

$ 11,013

$ 10,770

2% Expenses























Compensation and benefits

1,601

1,601

—%

6,054

6,103

(1)% Information technology

131

121

8%

494

484

2% Premises

91

87

5%

339

370

(8)% Depreciation of fixed assets

48

50

(4)%

172

176

(2)% Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

97

101

(4)%

392

593

(34)% Other general expense

393

311

26%

1,393

1,500

(7)% Total operating expenses

2,361

2,271

4%

8,844

9,226

(4)% Operating income

524

499

5%

2,169

1,544

40% Interest income

4

—

100%

8

5

60% Interest expense

(80)

(70)

14%

(307)

(278)

10% Other income (expense)

(7)

(8)

(13)%

1

(25)

(104)% Income from continuing operations before income taxes

441

421

5%

1,871

1,246

50% Income tax expense (1)

59

137

(57)%

297

146

103% Net income from continuing operations

382

284

35%

1,574

1,100

43% Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

—

69

(100)%

(1)

74

(101)% Net income

382

353

8%

1,573

1,174

34% Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

8

8

—%

41

40

3% Net income attributable to Aon shareholders

$ 374

$ 345

8%

$ 1,532

$ 1,134

35%

























Basic net income per share attributable to Aon shareholders

























Continuing operations

$ 1.59

$ 1.14

39%

$ 6.42

$ 4.32

49% Discontinued operations

—

0.28

(100)%

—

0.30

(100)% Net income

$ 1.59

$ 1.42

12%

$ 6.42

$ 4.62

39% Diluted net income per share attributable to Aon shareholders

























Continuing operations

$ 1.58

$ 1.13

40%

$ 6.37

$ 4.29

48% Discontinued operations

—

0.28

(100)%

—

0.30

(100)% Net income

$ 1.58

$ 1.41

12%

$ 6.37

$ 4.59

39% Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding - basic

234.7

242.4

(3)%

238.6

245.2

(3)% Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding - diluted

237.0

245.0

(3)%

240.6

247.0

(3)%



(1) The effective tax rate was 13.4% and 32.5% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and 15.9% and 11.7% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Aon plc Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Organic Revenue Growth and Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) Organic Revenue Growth From Continuing Operations (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



















(millions)

Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

% Change

Less:

Currency

Impact (1)

Less:

Fiduciary

Investment

Income (2)

Less:

Acquisitions,

Divestitures

& Other

Organic

Revenue

Growth (3) Commercial Risk Solutions

$ 1,331



$ 1,273



5%

(2)%

—%

—%

7% Reinsurance Solutions

187



162



15

(1)

1

(2)

17 Retirement Solutions

494



509



(3)

(1)

—

(5)

3 Health Solutions

585



558



5

(1)

—

1

5 Data & Analytic Services

291



271



7

(2)

—

3

6 Elimination

(3)



(3)



N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Total revenue

$ 2,885



$ 2,770



4%

(1)%

—%

(2)%

7%





























Twelve Months Ended



















(millions)

Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

% Change

Less:

Currency

Impact (1)

Less:

Fiduciary

Investment

Income (2)

Less:

Acquisitions,

Divestitures

& Other

Organic

Revenue

Growth (3) Commercial Risk Solutions

$ 4,673



$ 4,652



—%

(3)%

—%

(4)%

7% Reinsurance Solutions

1,686



1,563



8

(2)

1

(1)

10 Retirement Solutions

1,817



1,865



(3)

(2)

—

(3)

2 Health Solutions

1,667



1,596



4

(3)

—

2

5 Data & Analytic Services

1,184



1,105



7

(3)

—

6

4 Elimination

(14)



(11)



N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Total revenue

$ 11,013



$ 10,770



2%

(3)%

—%

(1)%

6%



(1) Currency impact is determined by translating last year's revenue at this year's foreign exchange rates. (2) Fiduciary investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, was $16 million and $16 million. Fiduciary investment income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, was $74 million and $53 million. (3) Organic revenue growth includes the impact of intercompany activity and excludes the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates, fiduciary investment income, acquisitions, divestitures, transfers between revenue lines, and gains and losses on derivatives accounted for as hedges.

Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations (Unaudited)





Twelve Months Ended



(millions)

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

%

Change Cash Provided By Continuing Operating Activities

$ 1,835

$ 1,686

9% Capital Expenditures Used for Continuing Operations

(225)

(240)

(6) Free Cash Flow Provided by Continuing Operations (1)

$ 1,610

$ 1,446

11%



(1) Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures. This non-GAAP measure does not imply or represent a precise calculation of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

Aon plc Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Operating Income from Continuing Operations and Diluted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited) (1)





Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended



(millions, except percentages)

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

%

Change

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

%

Change Revenue from continuing operations

$ 2,885

$ 2,770

4%

$ 11,013

$ 10,770

2%

























Operating income from continuing operations

$ 524

$ 499

5%

$ 2,169

$ 1,544

40% Amortization and impairment of intangible assets (2)

97

101





392

593



Restructuring

170

119





451

485



Legacy Litigation (3)

13

(3)





13

75



Operating income from continuing operations - as adjusted

$ 804

$ 716

12%

$ 3,025

$ 2,697

12% Operating margin from continuing operations

18.2%

18.0%





19.7%

14.3%



Operating margin from continuing operations - as adjusted

27.9%

25.8%





27.5%

25.0%

























Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended



(millions, except per share data)

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

%

Change

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

%

Change Operating income from continuing operations - as adjusted

$ 804

$ 716

12%

$ 3,025

$ 2,697

12% Interest income

4

—

100%

8

5

60% Interest expense

(80)

(70)

14%

(307)

(278)

10% Other income (expense):























Other income (expense) - pensions - as adjusted (4)

(3)

11

(127)%

9

38

(76)% Other income (expense) - other

(4)

(14)

(71)%

(8)

(26)

(69)% Total Other income (expense) - as adjusted (4)

(7)

(3)

133%

1

12

(92)% Income before income taxes from continuing operations - as adjusted

721

643

12%

2,727

2,436

12% Income tax expense (5)

113

106

7%

478

379

26% Net income from continuing operations - as adjusted

608

537

13%

2,249

2,057

9% Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

8

8

—%

41

40

3% Net income attributable to Aon shareholders from continuing operations - as adjusted

$ 600

$ 529

13%

$ 2,208

$ 2,017

9% Net income (loss) from discontinued operations - as adjusted(6)

$ —

$ (4)

(100)%

$ (1)

$ (8)

(88)% Net income attributable to Aon shareholders - as adjusted

$ 600

$ 525

14%

$ 2,207

$ 2,009

10% Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to Aon shareholders































Continuing operations - as adjusted

$ 2.53

$ 2.16

17%

$ 9.17

$ 8.16

12% Discontinued operations - as adjusted

—

(0.02)

(100)%

—

(0.03)

(100)% Net income attributable to Aon shareholders - as adjusted

$ 2.53

$ 2.14

18%

$ 9.17

$ 8.13

13% Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding - diluted

237.0

245.0

(3)%

240.6

247.0

(3)% Effective Tax Rates (5)























Continuing Operations - U.S. GAAP

13.4%

32.5%





15.9%

11.7%



Continuing Operations - Non-GAAP

15.7%

16.5%





17.5%

15.6%



Discontinued Operations - U.S. GAAP

17.6%

1,437.2%





47.4%

15,949.3%



Discontinued Operations - Non-GAAP (6)

17.6%

20.1%





47.4%

29.7%







(1) Certain noteworthy items impacting operating income in 2019 and 2018 are described in this schedule. The items shown with the caption "as adjusted" are non-GAAP measures. (2) Included in the twelve months ended December 30, 2018 was a $176 million non-cash impairment charge taken on certain assets and liabilities held for sale. (3) During the fourth quarter of 2019 we settled legacy litigation that had been reported in a prior year as an adjustment to GAAP earnings. In connection with the settlement, we recorded a $13 million charge in the quarter, which represents the difference between the amount accrued in the prior year and the final settlement amount of the legacy litigation. (4) Adjusted Other income (expense) excludes pension settlement charges of $5 million and $37 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively. (5) Adjusted items are generally taxed at the estimated annual effective tax rate, except for the applicable tax impact associated with estimated restructuring plan expenses, legacy litigation, accelerated tradename amortization, impairment charges and non-cash pension settlement charges, which are adjusted at the related jurisdictional rate. In addition, tax expense excludes the tax impacts of the sale of the disposal group and enactment date impacts of U.S. Tax Reform. (6) Adjusted net income from discontinued operations excludes the gain on sale of discontinued operations of $73 million and $82 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively. The effective tax rate was further adjusted for the applicable tax impact associated with the sale, as applicable.

Aon plc Pro Forma Historical Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Operating Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations as Adjusted for Changes in Accounting Guidance (Unaudited) (1)(2)



Pro Forma Periods

Reported Periods

Three Months Ended (5) Full

Year

2017 (5)

Three Months Ended (6) Full

Year

2018 (6) Three Months Ended (7) Full

Year

2019 (7) (millions, except per share data) Mar 31,

2017 Jun 30,

2017 Sep 30,

2017 Dec 31,

2017

Mar 31,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Dec 31,

2018 Mar 31,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2019 Revenue































Commercial Risk Solutions $ 989 $ 1,041 $ 915 $ 1,218 $ 4,163

$ 1,184 $ 1,166 $ 1,029 $ 1,273 $ 4,652 $ 1,118 $ 1,167 $ 1,057 $ 1,331 $ 4,673 Reinsurance Solutions 671 345 257 153 1,426

742 380 279 162 1,563 788 420 291 187 1,686 Retirement Solutions 385 388 492 489 1,754

424 431 501 509 1,865 420 419 484 494 1,817 Health Solutions 428 281 277 526 1,512

451 309 278 558 1,596 486 317 279 585 1,667 Data & Analytic Services 273 281 287 299 1,140

294 277 263 271 1,105 336 286 271 291 1,184 Elimination — (4) (5) (1) (10)

(5) (2) (1) (3) (11) (5) (3) (3) (3) (14) Total revenue $ 2,746 $ 2,332 $ 2,223 $ 2,684 $ 9,985

$ 3,090 $ 2,561 $ 2,349 $ 2,770 $10,770 $ 3,143 $ 2,606 $ 2,379 $ 2,885 $ 11,013 Expenses































Compensation and benefits 1,548 1,471 1,420 1,568 6,007

1,616 1,494 1,392 1,601 6,103 1,584 1,501 1,368 1,601 6,054 Information technology 88 98 109 124 419

115 123 125 121 484 117 126 120 131 494 Premises 84 86 89 89 348

93 96 94 87 370 87 85 76 91 339 Depreciation of fixed assets 54 54 40 39 187

39 47 40 50 176 40 40 44 48 172 Amortization of intangible assets 43 460 101 100 704

110 282 100 101 593 97 97 101 97 392 Other general expenses 307 330 307 328 1,272

318 535 336 311 1,500 346 344 310 393 1,393 Total operating expenses 2,124 2,499 2,066 2,248 8,937

2,291 2,577 2,087 2,271 9,226 2,271 2,193 2,019 2,361 8,844 Operating income 622 (167) 157 436 1,048

799 (16) 262 499 1,544 872 413 360 524 2,169 Amortization of intangible assets 43 460 101 100 704

110 282 100 101 593 97 97 101 97 392 Restructuring 144 155 102 96 497

74 195 97 119 485 91 127 63 170 451 Legacy Litigation — — — — —

— 103 (25) (3) 75 — — — 13 13 Regulatory and compliance matters — 34 8 (14) 28

— — — — — — — — — — Operating income - as adjusted 809 482 368 618 2,277

983 564 434 716 2,697 1,060 637 524 804 3,025 Operating margin from continuing operations - as adjusted 29.5% 20.7% 16.6% 23.0% 22.8%

31.8% 22.0% 18.5% 25.8% 25.0% 33.7% 24.4% 22.0% 27.9% 27.5% Interest income 2 8 10 7 27

4 1 — — 5 2 1 1 4 8 Interest expense (70) (71) (70) (71) (282)

(70) (69) (69) (70) (278) (72) (77) (78) (80) (307) Other income (expense):





























— Other income (expense) - pensions - as adjusted (3) 8 9 9 16 42

9 9 9 11 38 4 5 3 (3) 9 Other income (expense) - other - as adjusted (4) (10) (5) (5) (19) (39)

(17) 4 1 (14) (26) (4) 1 (1) (4) (8) Total Other income (expense) - as adjusted (3)(4) (2) 4 4 (3) 3

(8) 13 10 (3) 12 — 6 2 (7) 1 Income before income taxes from continuing operations - as adjusted 739 423 312 551 2,025

909 509 375 643 2,436 990 567 449 721 2,727 Income taxes 98 68 54 81 301

150 75 48 106 379 167 102 96 113 478 Income from continuing operations - as adjusted 641 355 258 470 1,724

759 434 327 537 2,057 823 465 353 608 2,249 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 14 9 7 7 37

16 10 6 8 40 17 10 6 8 41 Net income attributable to Aon shareholders from continuing operations - as adjusted $ 627 $ 346 $ 251 $ 463 $ 1,687

$ 743 $ 424 $ 321 $ 529 $ 2,017 $ 806 $ 455 $ 347 $ 600 $ 2,208 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations - as adjusted $ 2.35 $ 1.31 $ 0.98 $ 1.82 $ 6.47

$ 2.97 $ 1.71 $ 1.31 $ 2.16 $ 8.16 $ 3.31 $ 1.87 $ 1.45 $ 2.53 $ 9.17 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding - diluted 267.0 264.3 257.3 254.5 260.7

250.2 247.4 245.6 245.0 247.0 243.7 242.8 239.1 237.0 240.6



Notes (1) Certain noteworthy items impacting operating income in 2017, 2018, and 2019, are described in this schedule. The items shown with the caption "as adjusted" are non-GAAP measures. (2) The 2017 historical periods presented above have been adjusted retrospectively to reflect Aon's adoption of the new revenue recognition standard in the first quarter of 2018. For a complete reconciliation of prior period reported balances to the pro forma adjusted balances above, please refer to our press release issued on February 2, 2018. (3) Adjusted Other income (expense) excludes pension settlement charges taken within each respective period. Pension settlement charges were $128 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Pension settlement charges were $7 million, $16 million, $9 million, and $5 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2018, and $37 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. (4) For illustrative purposes, the impact of the total foreign currency related to the new revenue accounting guidance is excluded from the Pro Forma financial statements. The impact on Other income (expense) of foreign currency due to this new guidance was $(2) million, $(4) million, $(6) million, and $1 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2017, June 30, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2017, and $(11) million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. (5) The non-GAAP effective tax rates reported were 11.1%, 15.6%, 17.5%, and 15.5%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2017, June 30, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2017, and 14.9% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Adjusted items are generally taxed at the estimated annual effective tax rate, except for the applicable tax impact associated with estimated restructuring expenses, accelerated tradename amortization, impairment charges, regulatory and compliance provisions, and non-cash pension settlements, which are adjusted at the related jurisdictional rate. In addition, tax expense excludes the provisional estimates of the impact of U.S. Tax Reform. The non-GAAP effective tax rates for continuing operations, adjusted for the change in accounting guidance were 13.3%, 16.1%, 17.3%, and 14.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2017, June 30, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2017, and 14.9% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. (6) The non-GAAP effective tax rates reported were 16.5%, 14.7%, 12.8%, and 16.5% respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2018 and 15.6% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Adjusted items are generally taxed at the estimated annual effective tax rate, except for the applicable tax impact associated with estimated restructuring expenses, legacy litigation, accelerated tradename amortization, impairment charges, and non-cash pension settlement charges, which are adjusted at the related jurisdictional rate. In addition, tax expense excludes the tax impacts of the sale of certain assets and liabilities previously classified as held for sale, as well as enactment date impacts of US Tax Reform. (7) The non-GAAP effective tax rates reported were 16.9%, 18.0%, 21.4%, and 15.7% respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2019 and 17.5% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Adjusted items are generally taxed at the estimated annual effective tax rate, except for the applicable tax impact associated with estimated restructuring expenses and accelerated tradename amortization, which are adjusted at the related jurisdictional rate. In addition, the tax expense excludes the tax impacts of payment of certain legacy litigation and enactment date impacts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Aon plc Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)





As of (millions)

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets







Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 790

$ 656 Short-term investments

138

172 Receivables, net

3,112

2,760 Fiduciary assets (1)

11,834

10,166 Other current assets

602

618 Total Current Assets

16,476

14,372 Goodwill

8,165

8,171 Intangible assets, net

783

1,149 Fixed assets, net

621

588 Operating lease right-of-use assets

929

— Deferred tax assets

645

561 Prepaid pension

1,216

1,133 Other non-current assets

570

448 Total Assets

$ 29,405

$ 26,422









Liabilities and equity







Liabilities







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 1,939

$ 1,943 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

712

251 Fiduciary liabilities

11,834

10,166 Other current liabilities

1,086

936 Total Current Liabilities

15,571

13,296 Long-term debt

6,627

5,993 Non-current operating lease liabilities

944

— Deferred tax liabilities

199

181 Pension, other postretirement, and postemployment liabilities

1,738

1,636 Other non-current liabilities

877

1,097 Total Liabilities

25,956

22,203









Equity







Ordinary shares - $0.01 nominal value

2

2 Additional paid-in capital

6,152

5,965 Retained earnings

1,254

2,093 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,033)

(3,909) Total Aon Shareholders' Equity

3,375

4,151 Noncontrolling interests

74

68 Total Equity

3,449

4,219 Total liabilities and equity

$ 29,405

$ 26,422



(1) Includes cash and short-term investments of $5,154 million and $3,866 million for the periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Aon plc Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





Year ended December 31 (millions)

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income

$ 1,573

$ 1,174 Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(1)

74 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:







Loss (gain) from sales of businesses and investments, net

(13)

6 Depreciation of fixed assets

172

176 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

392

593 Share-based compensation expense

317

338 Deferred income taxes

(36)

(225) Change in assets and liabilities:







Fiduciary receivables

(409)

(679) Short-term investments — funds held on behalf of clients

(1,246)

(320) Fiduciary liabilities

1,655

999 Receivables, net

(371)

(127) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(28)

25 Restructuring reserves

3

23 Current income taxes

(20)

34 Pension, other postretirement and other postemployment liabilities

(156)

(259) Other assets and liabilities

1

2 Cash provided by operating activities

1,835

1,686









Cash flows from investing activities







Proceeds from investments

61

71 Payments for investments

(113)

(80) Net sales (purchases) of short-term investments — non-fiduciary

35

348 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(39)

(58) Sale of businesses, net of cash sold

52

(10) Capital expenditures

(225)

(240) Cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(229)

31









Cash flows from financing activities







Share repurchase

(1,960)

(1,470) Issuance of shares for employee benefit plans

(131)

(149) Issuance of debt

6,052

5,754 Repayment of debt

(4,941)

(5,417) Cash dividends to shareholders

(410)

(382) Noncontrolling interests and other financing activities

(103)

(35) Cash used for financing activities

(1,493)

(1,699)









Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

21

(118) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

134

(100) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

656

756 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$ 790

$ 656

Aon plc

Restructuring Plan (Unaudited) (1)











Years ended December 31







2019



2018

2017

Completed Plan Total Workforce reduction

$ 205



$ 115

$ 299

$ 619 Technology rationalization

39



47

33

119 Lease consolidation

33



28

8

69 Asset impairments

14



13

26

53 Other costs associated with restructuring and separation (2)

160



282

131

573 Total restructuring and related expenses

$ 451



$ 485

$ 497

$ 1,433



(1) In the Consolidated Statements of Income, workforce reductions are included in "Compensation and benefits," technology rationalization is included in "Information technology," lease consolidations are included in "Premises," asset impairments are included in "Depreciation of fixed assets," and other costs associated with restructuring and separation are included in "Other general expenses" depending on the nature of the expense.



(2) Other costs associated with the Restructuring Plan include those to separate the Divested Business, as well as moving costs, and consulting and legal fees. These costs are typically recognized when incurred.

