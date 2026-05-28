Aon to Speak at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference

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Aon plc

May 28, 2026, 16:02 ET

DUBLIN, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmund Reese, Chief Financial Officer of Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, will speak at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference in New York on Tuesday, June 9, in a session that begins at 9:00 AM ET.

A live webcast will be available on the day of the conference via Aon's Investor Relations website at ir.aon.com. A replay will be available on the same website, shortly after the event.

About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

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Investor Contact
Hallie Miller
[email protected]
+1 847 442 0622

Media Contact
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Toll-free (U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico): +1 833 751 8114
International: +1 312 381 3024

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