Aon expands Data Center Lifecycle Insurance Program to $5 billion with Reliable by Design Approach to Digital Infrastructure

Expanded capacity and integrated risk solutions help clients build, operate and scale digital infrastructure with greater confidence

DUBLIN, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the next evolution of its proprietary Data Center Lifecycle Insurance Program (DCLP), expanding program capacity to $5 billion while broadening the integrated risk solutions that support digital infrastructure assets from development through long-term operations.

"Digital infrastructure has become one of the most important and capital-intensive asset classes in the global economy," said Joe Peiser, CEO of Risk Capital for Aon. "As clients build larger and more complex data center portfolios, they need access to greater insurance capacity alongside solutions that strengthen resilience throughout the asset lifecycle. Expanding DCLP to $5 billion demonstrates our ability to help clients access capital, manage risk and scale with confidence."

Reliable by Design Approach to Digital Infrastructure

The expanded program reflects Aon's Reliable by Design approach to digital infrastructure and extends DCLP beyond traditional insurance placement. By bringing together insurance capacity, engineering expertise and risk intelligence earlier in the development process, Aon helps clients reduce transition risk, improve resilience and build digital infrastructure assets that are bankable, insurable at scale and resilient under stress.

The enhanced DCLP now provides:

Up to $5 billion in Construction All Risks (CAR), Delay in Start-Up (DSU) and Property Damage and Business Interruption coverage, backed by a panel of A-rated insurers from Lloyd's and company markets, together with other leading facilities and products.

Expanded liability, cyber and project cargo capabilities, including up to $200 million in third-party liability (outside the U.S.), $100 million within the U.S., $400 million in Cyber and Technology Errors and Omissions and $500 million in project cargo coverage.

Up to $1 billion of terrorism capacity through existing Aon facilities.

Expanded lifecycle risk, resilience and advisory capabilities through Aon Global Risk Consulting, including climate risk advisory, environmental risk solutions, Owners Protective Professional Indemnity, security risk consulting, risk engineering and operational resilience expertise, supporting clients across the full asset lifecycle.

The expansion comes as investment in artificial intelligence, cloud computing and hyperscale data centers accelerates, increasing demand for insurance solutions capable for supporting larger, more complex and more capital intensive-projects through their lifecycle. The program builds on previous enhancements that increased DCLP capacity to $3.5 billion and expanded support for operational data centers.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that help protect and grow their businesses.

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SOURCE Aon plc