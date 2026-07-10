Aon Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

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Aon plc

Jul 10, 2026, 16:02 ET

DUBLIN, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.820 per share on Aon's outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable August 14, 2026 to shareholders of record on August 3, 2026.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

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Investor Contact
Hallie Miller
[email protected]

Media Contact
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Toll-free (U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico): +1 833 751 8114
International: +1 312 381 3024

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