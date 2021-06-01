Aonang Princeville Villa Resort & Spa Achieves Global Healthcare Accreditation's WellHotel® Accreditation for Well-being & Medical Travel

Aonang Princeville Villa Resort & Spa is boutique resort situated on the beachfront of vibrant Aonang and overlooks the spectacular Andaman Sea and offshore tropical islands. The resort caters to both medical travel and wellness guests, offering an exotic and comfortable getaway with a warm and friendly ambiance.

GHA recently launched WellHotel® Accreditation for hotels seeking to enhance the guest experience and safety protocols for wellness and/or medical travel guests. GHA WellHotel® for Well-being and WellHotel® for Medical Travel focuses on validating the services and programs hotels provide for these growing markets and the accreditation seal builds trust and offers a competitive edge to those hotels that achieve accredited status.

Aonang Princeville Villa Resort & Spa applied for both WellHotel® Accreditation for Well-being and Medical Travel, complied with all of the elements required and has been awarded accreditation effective May 13, 2021. Ms. Kusuma Kinglek, Aonang Princeville Villa Resort & Spa's Chief Executive Officer stated, "Aonang Princeville Villa Resort & Spa is an oasis for travelers seeking a friendly and relaxing ambiance surrounded by spectacular natural attractions. However, what makes our resort a truly magical place is the warmth and attention of our staff and our world-renown Thai hospitality. We are very proud to have achieved GHA WellHotel® Accreditation for Well-being and Medical Travel which focuses on the guest experience and demonstrates and elevates our commitment to the safety and wellbeing of our wellness and medical travel guests."

According to Ms. Karen Timmons, GHA's Chief Executive Officer, "This year has provided revitalized interest from hotels to reinvent or strengthen niche offerings to meet the demand of discerning travelers looking to resume travel for well-being and medical travel. We are delighted to announce that Aonang Princeville Villa Resort & Spa is the first organization in the world to achieved GHA WellHotel® Accreditation for Well-being and Medical Travel and applaud its commitment to guest safety and the guest experience for all visitors, but in particular its focus on excellence for wellness and medical travel guests."

GHA WellHotel® Accreditation offers these key highlights:

Building trust, confidence and comfort for wellness tourists or medical travel guests through a third-party review and trusted GHA WellHotel® seal.

Attraction by guests in new niche markets to increase room bookings and length of stay.

Validation of the hotel's cleanliness and safety and instilling peace of mind that proper cleaning and sanitation is a hotel priority.

Validation that safety protocols are in use for guests and staff.

Attraction for bookings through wellness travel agents and medical travel facilitators.

Providing assurance to medical travel and wellness guests that the hotel identifies and supports the cultural, dietary, religious, handicapped access, and other unique needs of the guests/patients.

Increase in guest satisfaction for wellness tourists and medical travel guests.

Well-being and medical travel packages provide an opportunity for organizations to increase TRevPAR.

The application and accreditation process are completed conveniently online and include access to the accreditation handbook and online training.

About GHA

The Global Healthcare Accreditation® (GHA) Program is a dynamic and innovative accreditation body with specialized focused in medical and wellness travel, safety, and well-being. Founded in September of 2016, GHA's initial purpose as an independent accrediting body centered on improving the patient experience for medical travelers and supporting healthcare providers in validating quality, increasing visibility, and implementing a sustainable business model for medical travel. Since then, GHA pioneers a variety of programs covering the entire spectrum of the care continuum and offers certification and accreditation for stakeholders in all aspects of health and wellbeing.

Visit: https://globalhealthcareaccreditation.com/

About Aonang Princeville Villa Resort & Spa

Aonang Princeville Villa Resort & Spa offers guests an exclusive, healthy and luxury experience with the WellHotel Standard.

https://www.aonangprinceville.com

SOURCE Global Healthcare Accreditation