AONdevices (AON) demonstrates deep learning-based voice control technology to leading OEMs

IRVINE, Calif., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California based AONdevices, led by voice and audio chip expert Mouna Elkhatib, has developed a neural network technology that can reliably recognize human speech and audio commands in very noisy environments. The technology can be implemented in a small footprint SoC for always-on battery powered applications such as smartphones and wireless headsets. The company is planning to build specialized deep learning chips for voice and audio processing and expand the framework to other applications in adjacent markets.

AON's algorithms are based on the latest innovations in the quickly-evolving deep learning technology field, resulting in performance that as of now has not been achieved in standalone ultra-low power ASIC implementations.

"Smartphone and wireless headset chipsets must meet strict and rigorous specifications. Our team is well qualified to integrate the next generation of audio chips based on new AI technology in these systems since we have led voice and audio chip developments at leading semiconductor companies and we fully understand all the requirements. This is the reason OEMs are engaging with us at such an early stage," said Mouna Elkhatib, CEO, AON.

AON has demonstrated the alpha release of their software to leading OEMs and is currently prototyping the solution on the Xilinx Zynq®-7000 FPGA family to take advantage of hardware programmability prior to SoC tape-out.

The company has successfully incubated at EvoNexus, Southern California's leading start-up incubator with locations in San Diego and Irvine.

"This is another example of senior talent from brand name companies joining EvoNexus to start their own companies. We have successfully incubated seasoned teams in the semiconductor space and look forward to working with AONdevices on what promises to be a transformational idea," said Rory Moore, CEO and co-founder, EvoNexus.

About AONdevices, Inc.

AONdevices, Inc. is an artificial intelligence startup that was founded in 2018 and currently has offices in San Diego and Irvine, CA. The company specializes in low power AI SoCs and algorithms. The initial focus is on voice and audio recognition applications.

About EvoNexus

EvoNexus is Southern California's leading start-up incubator with locations in San Diego and Irvine. We enable motivated entrepreneurs to turn their transformative technologies into fundable, commercially-viable companies. Since 2010, $1.6B in funding and acquisition outcomes have been achieved by EvoNexus start-ups. A total of 26 EvoNexus start-ups have been acquired since 2013. EvoNexus is supported by corporate investors, including some of the largest multinational corporations in the world. Its companies enjoy Class A offices and dry lab spaces provided by California's leading real estate developer, Irvine Company.

Media contact: mounae@aondevices.com

Website: https://aondevices.com/

SOURCE EvoNexus; AONdevices, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.evonexus.org

