AONDevices Expands Its Global Edge AI Presence with Seltech International Partnership

News provided by

AONdevices, Inc.

09 Jan, 2024, 11:07 ET

New Partnership to Boost AONDevices' Tech in Everyday Devices

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AONDevices, a leading innovator in super low-power, high-accuracy edge AI solutions, is excited to announce strategic partnership with Seltech International. This alliance aims to significantly expand AONDevices' global reach and impact with its advanced super low-power edge AI technologies.

Seltech International: Expanding Innovative Solutions in the Acoustic Market 
AONDevices is set to expand its market presence through a strategic partnership with Seltech International by integrating AONDevices' super low-power technologies into Seltech's extensive range of acoustic solutions. The collaboration aims to extend AONDevices' reach in various sectors, including personal devices, automotive, Wearables and hearables.

"We are thrilled about our partnership with AONDevices," said Alexandre Viaux, Seltech General Manager. "Their super low-power AI technologies complement our product line perfectly, allowing us to offer more innovative solutions in the acoustic market."

Forward Outlook
"This partnership is pivotal in our mission to lead in super low-power edge AI solutions," said Mouna Elkhatib, CEO of AONDevices. "Together with Seltech International, we're set to broaden our reach and enhance user experiences worldwide."

Meet AONDevices at CES 2024
Join AONDevices at CES 2024 to explore their super low-power edge AI technologies. Attendees can schedule meetings through AONDevices' CES 2024 page for potential collaborations.

Learn more about AONDevices and its innovative edge AI solutions at www.aondevices.com.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces24.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=0013A00001a21PHQAY

SOURCE AONdevices, Inc.

Also from this source

AONDevices™ Unveils AONx360™: A Pioneering Platform for High-Accuracy and Super Low-Power Edge AI Development

AONDevices™ Unveils AONx360™: A Pioneering Platform for High-Accuracy and Super Low-Power Edge AI Development

AONDevices, a leader in super low-power, high-accuracy edge AI solutions, today announced the launch of AONx360™. This innovative online platform is...
AONDevices Expands Its Global Edge AI Presence with Insight Demand Creation representation partnership

AONDevices Expands Its Global Edge AI Presence with Insight Demand Creation representation partnership

AONDevices, a leading innovator in super low-power, high-accuracy edge AI solutions, is excited to announce strategic partnership Insight Demand...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Trade Show News

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.