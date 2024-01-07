AONDevices Showcases AON1120™ Chip at CES 2024

Pioneering Super Low-Power Edge AI

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year at CES, AONDevices introduces the AON1120™, a cutting-edge sensor fusion chip leading the way in super low-power Edge AI. The AON1120™ chip redefines possibilities, offering reliable voice command recognition, enhanced sound and contextual awareness, biometric, gesture, and motion recognition, among many other sensor fusion features, all while maintaining exceptionally low energy use. With its powerful processing and versatile capabilities, the AON1120™ is ideal for a broad range of applications, from instant alerts and smart home automation to comprehensive health monitoring and accessibility aids.

AONDevices

Technical Specifications and Use Cases of the AON1120™:

Packaging: Compact 40QFN.

Processing Units: Dual NPU, RISC-V core, and specialized HW DSP.

Interfaces: 16x GPIOs, enabling diverse application integration.

Energy Efficiency: Super-Low Power: <260μW at 100% processing of various AI tasks including over a dozen sound classifications.

Listening Mode: <80μW, optimizing battery life for all devices.

Accuracy in Background Noise: High Accuracy with >90% detection rate at <0dB SNR using a single microphone.

Output Classifications: Over 40, adaptable to various AI tasks.

Example Applications:

Health and wellness monitoring systems for proactive care.

Intelligent triggers for smart homes, enhancing security and efficiency.

Sleep pattern analysis tools for better health outcomes.

Accessibility aids, allowing for hands-free device control.

Voice-activated remote controls for convenient home entertainment.

Driver authentication in vehicles using biometric speaker identification.

Industrial equipment monitoring with sound recognition for early fault detection.

Mouna Elkhatib, CEO of AONDevices, said, "The AON1120™ chip is a testament to our commitment to cutting-edge, super low-power edge AI. It enables vast improvements in voice, sound, and multi-sensor fusion applications, crucial for developers and businesses aiming for always-on functionality."

Meet AONDevices at CES 2024

Join AONDevices at CES 2024 to explore their super low-power edge AI technologies. Attendees can schedule meetings through AONDevices' CES 2024 page for potential collaborations.

Learn more about AONDevices and its innovative edge AI solutions at www.aondevices.com.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces24.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=0013A00001a21PHQAY.

SOURCE AONdevices, Inc.