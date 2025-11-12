Aonic Launches in the United States, Redefining Health Through Science-Driven Functional Nutrition

The new functional wellness company debuts with Aonic Complete, an all-in-one daily essential nutrition, and a mission to make healthy living effortless and enjoyable.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aonic , a next-generation functional nutrition company, today announces its official U.S. launch with a bold mission to redefine how people approach everyday health. Tackling one of America's most overlooked challenges, modern malnutrition, Aonic is building the world's most advanced ecosystem for functional nutrition, designed to make healthy living simple, effective, and backed by science.

Senada Greca and Max Meier Aonic Complete

Co-founded by Max Meier and Senada Greca, Aonic unites a world-class team of entrepreneurs, scientists, and medical leaders committed to redefining the functional nutrition landscape.

Meier previously built several successful consumer-tech companies in Europe. Greca holds an MBA and is also the Founder of WeRise, a world-leading fitness and self-development platform empowering millions to redefine strength, body confidence, and holistic wellness. Known globally for her evidence-based training methods and authentic approach to wellbeing, she has built an audience of over 10 million followers across her social media channels. Notably known as Kim Kardashian's personal trainer, Senada is recognized for her unique blend of physical strength, mental resilience, and longevity-focused training that has inspired a global community to rise physically and mentally.

Aonic's scientific team and advisory board also include Staff Scientist Dr. David Jan, Harvard-trained Ph.D. with 20 years of experience developing and manufacturing high-quality nutrition products, and Medical Advisor Dr. William Li, renowned physician and New York Times bestselling author of Eat to Beat Disease, who scientifically advises the company's research, formulation, and clinical validation across its expanding portfolio.

"At Aonic, we believe health is happiness," said Max Meier, CEO and Co-Founder of Aonic. "We're creating an ecosystem of products that empower people to live better, not through restriction, but through smarter, science-based choices. Our goal is to make healthy living so intuitive and enjoyable that it becomes second nature."

Aonic launches with Aonic Complete, a first-of-its-kind, patent-pending daily essential nutrition designed to simplify and elevate the supplement routine. Each 100% recyclable dual-chamber container combines the four cornerstones of supplementation: multivitamins and minerals, pre/pro/postbiotics, omega-3s, and supergreens, into one beautifully designed product. The innovative format integrates softgels and a capsule in the top compartment with a delicious liquid "chaser" below for enhanced absorption and taste, blending clinical precision with consumer experience.

"Millions of Americans are overwhelmed and confused by the vast amount of supplement products in the market. We set out to redefine the supplement category by developing a beautifully designed daily supplement solution, made in the USA, that covers the 4 cornerstones of supplementation in one elegant package. On top, Aonic Complete tastes delicious and is easy to use, ideal to make it a part of your everyday routine," said Max Meier, CEO and Co-Founder of Aonic.

"Caring for ourselves, body and mind, starts from the inside out with quality food and supplements that have high-quality ingredients, and that's what Aonic represents," said Senada Greca, Co-Founder of Aonic.

Joining Aonic Complete is Aonic Revive, a magnesium & electrolyte hydration drink designed to enhance both physical and cognitive performance. Made with real fruit juice and zero added sugar, the result is a refreshing, functional beverage that redefines what it means to hydrate with purpose.

Looking ahead, Aonic will launch category-defining products across various nutrition categories and will launch an all-natural protein drink made with premium ingredients in early December, part of its broader vision to create a complete, science-driven ecosystem for modern wellness.

About Aonic

Aonic is a next-generation functional nutrition company redefining health through science, innovation, and design. Built on the belief that wellness should be both effective and enjoyable, Aonic creates a beautifully designed ecosystem of high-performance CPG products that integrate seamlessly into daily life. Each formulation is rooted in clinical research and crafted to optimize both body and mind for everyday performance, delivering clean, science-driven nutrition for vibrant, effortless wellness. Designed for active, modern adults who want to feel and perform their best without compromise, Aonic simplifies health with intuitive routines that replace clutter and complexity with clarity and confidence. Founded on transparency, innovation, and integrity, Aonic sets a new standard for modern nutrition with one simple belief at its core: Aonic is In It For You.

For more information on Aonic, visit AonicLife.com

