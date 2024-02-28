AONN+'s ER+ Premenopausal Breast Cancer Journey Pathway Wins PM360 Pharma Choice Award

TerSera Therapeutics supported this educational tool for navigators and patients, which was selected from hundreds of submissions from across the healthcare and life sciences industries.

CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+) is pleased to share that PM360, a leading trade magazine for marketing decision-makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic industries, has named AONN+'s estrogen-receptor-positive (ER+) Premenopausal Breast Cancer Journey Pathway, supported by TerSera Therapeutics, as the Pharma Choice Award – Variety Silver Winner.

The ER+ Premenopausal Breast Cancer Journey Pathway is an educational tool for navigators and patients that illustrates the clinical implications, challenges, and milestones that premenopausal women with ER+ breast cancer face. The tool places an emphasis on ovarian function suppression and its unique considerations throughout the breast cancer continuum.

"This tool is meant to guide the patient through their ER+ breast cancer journey, so they know what to expect throughout the treatment trajectory and includes tips on how best to manage clinical and psychosocial challenges that arise," says Jordan Henderson, BSN, RN, OCN, ONN-CG, Director of AONN+ Program Development. "When developing this tool, we intentionally took a multi-faceted approach to different learning styles by implementing QR codes to provide videos and additional resources, which is crucial to meet the needs of all patients," she continues. "We are thrilled to be honored with this award. It reflects the passion and hard work that went into developing this tool and benefits navigators who tirelessly educate and support their patients."

Since 2009, the PM360 Pharma Choice Awards has served as the only industry award to recognize outstanding achievement and creativity in healthcare and life sciences marketing by allowing the industry to choose the winners. All submissions are placed online where anyone in the industry can vote for their favorites based on content, format, imagination, influence on the industry, impact on the audience, and overall quality. In total, 42 winners were named in 14 distinct categories and AONN+'s winning work is featured in the January/February 2024 issue of PM360.

The AONN+ is the largest national specialty organization dedicated to improving patient care and quality of life by defining, enhancing, and promoting the role of oncology nurses and patient navigators. The organization, which has more than 9,000 members, was founded in 2009 to provide a network for all professionals involved and interested in patient navigation and survivorship care services to better manage the complexities of the cancer treatment process.

