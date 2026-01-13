Aon's Latest GLP-1 Research Reveals Long-Term Employer Cost Savings and Significant Reductions in Cancer Risk for Women

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today released updated findings from its multi-year study of U.S. commercial health claims data, building on its GLP-1 research first released in April 2025. Drawing on medical and pharmacy claims data from over 192,000 GLP-1 users, the study provides evidence of both financial and clinical benefits.

Aon observed that sustained use of GLP‑1 therapies can significantly reduce medical cost growth over the long term for employers and improve workforce health outcomes. Notably, female GLP-1 users experienced a 47 percent reduction in hospitalizations for major cardiovascular events, approximately 50 percent lower incidence of ovarian cancer and a 14 percent lower incidence of breast cancer compared to female non-users. These findings highlight the potential of GLP-1 therapies to reduce cancer risk for women, offering important implications for workforce health management, particularly in industries with substantial female participation and high chronic disease risk.

"Conditions like obesity, diabetes and cancer are among the most pressing health challenges facing employees, their families and the organizations that support them," said Lisa Stevens, chief administrative officer of Aon. "Our research demonstrates the power of GLP-1 therapies to transform health outcomes, with especially promising results for women — including substantial reductions in cancer and heart risks. This progress offers real hope for advancing population health and helping millions of people lead healthier, fuller lives."

Key Findings from Multi-Year GLP-1 Study

Aon leveraged a proprietary methodology from its Cost Efficiency Measurement solution and the firm's Health Risk Analyzer to evaluate an extensive dataset of medical and pharmacy claims from over 50 million commercial lives, including 192,000 prescribed GLP-1 users, from July 2022 to March 2025. Aon's latest analysis reveals:

GLP-1 Adherence Delivers Measurable Cost Savings : For those using GLP-1s to manage diabetes, medical cost growth was six percentage points lower than non-users at 30 months and nine percentage points lower for those with at least 80 percent adherence. Users of GLP-1s indicated for weight loss saw similar benefits, with cost growth three percentage points lower at 18 months and seven percentage points lower for those who maintained consistent use.





: For those using GLP-1s to manage diabetes, medical cost growth was six percentage points lower than non-users at 30 months and nine percentage points lower for those with at least 80 percent adherence. Users of GLP-1s indicated for weight loss saw similar benefits, with cost growth three percentage points lower at 18 months and seven percentage points lower for those who maintained consistent use. GLP-1 Use Reduces Cancer Risk for Women: Aon observed that female GLP-1 users experienced approximately a 50 percent lower incidence of ovarian cancer and about a 14 percent lower incidence of breast cancer compared to female non-users over the study period. The therapies were also associated with lower rates of osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis and fewer hospitalizations for alcohol or drug abuse, bariatric surgery and certain pancreatic disorders.





Aon observed that female users experienced approximately a 50 percent lower incidence of ovarian cancer and about a 14 percent lower incidence of breast cancer compared to female non-users over the study period. The therapies were also associated with lower rates of osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis and fewer hospitalizations for alcohol or drug abuse, bariatric surgery and certain pancreatic disorders. Women See Greater Cardiovascular Protection: GLP-1 users, across both diabetes and weight-loss indications, experienced significantly fewer hospitalizations for major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) than matched non-users, when adherence was at least 80 percent. The reduction in MACE for female users reached 47 percent, compared to 26 percent for male users, highlighting an even stronger cardiovascular benefit for women.





users, across both diabetes and weight-loss indications, experienced significantly fewer hospitalizations for major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) than matched non-users, when adherence was at least 80 percent. The reduction in MACE for female users reached 47 percent, compared to 26 percent for male users, highlighting an even stronger cardiovascular benefit for women. Consistent Use Maximizes Health and Financial Benefits: The analysis underscores that consistent adherence to GLP-1 therapy is key to maximizing both health and financial benefits. Individuals who maintained at least 80 percent adherence saw the greatest reductions in medical cost growth and improvements in health outcomes.

"These results provide employers a much clearer view of how GLP‑1 therapies can change the trajectory of both health risks and longer-term costs in their workforce," said Farheen Dam, North America Health Solutions leader for Aon. "The real impact comes when employers consider not just coverage, but also how these medications are used, supported and sustained over time. By pairing thoughtful GLP-1 strategies with programs that encourage adherence and total wellbeing, organizations can improve outcomes for their workforce."

GLP‑1 therapies sit at the center of an important discussion for employers and health plans as U.S. healthcare costs continue to rise sharply. In 2026, Aon projects the underlying healthcare cost will increase by 9.5 percent for employers in the U.S. Prescription drugs make up around 30 percent of total healthcare costs and are increasing around 13 to 15 percent annually. GLP-1 costs are fueling much of this growth as they currently comprise around 20 percent of total prescription drug costs and total GLP-1 spend increased around 50 percent in 2025 due to heightened utilization, according to Aon data.

Cancer has become one of the leading cost drivers, fueled by both rising incidence and more intensive, expensive treatments. At the same time, obesity contributes to more than 60 chronic conditions and results in 66 percent higher annual healthcare costs for affected individuals, costing the U.S. economy up to $1.72 trillion each year.

"One of the strengths of this study is the scale and quality of the data behind it," said Laura Rissover, vice president of health analytics for Aon and lead researcher on the statistical analysis. "By analyzing longitudinal medical and pharmacy claims for hundreds of thousands of GLP‑1 users, we are able to observe real-world patterns and track how total medical costs evolve over time. This level of detail helps employers weigh health impact and financial sustainability when making decisions about GLP‑1 coverage and support."

Aon will share the highlights of this health claims analysis at the 2026 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting later this month, hosting events with clients and partners to discuss the broad impact of GLP-1 therapies on workforce health, cost management and wellbeing.

