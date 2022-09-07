AOP Partners with Step Up For Students to Provide Funding for Homeschool Families in Florida

Award-Winning Faith-Based Homeschool Curriculum Available to Floridians Through

Family Empowerment Scholarships

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AOP, the leading provider of PreK-12 Christian curriculum, educational resources, and services to Christian schools and homeschool families worldwide, has launched a partnership with Step Up For Students and its MyScholarShop online marketplace to provide access to Christian homeschool curricula to families across Florida through its Family Empowerment Scholarship for Students with Unique Abilities.

"Partnering with Step Up For Student's MyScholarShop allows us to provide a top-notch homeschool education with no out-of-pocket expense to Florida families who want to prepare their children for the future by promoting academic excellence and Christian values," said Brian Lambert, Vice President of Retail Partnerships at AOP. "Faith-based learning with AOP allows families a full and rigorous at-home educational experience, aligned to the Florida State standard, with both print and digital curriculum options."

With the Family Empowerment Scholarship for Students with Unique Abilities, families can explore AOP's homeschool options online and enroll students with no out-of-pocket expense to parents.

AOP's roster of homeschool curricula provides the flexibility, customization, rigor, and data-rich learning essential to student achievement. Homeschooling curriculum formats include:

Monarch:

An online homeschool curriculum available by subscription for grades 3-12 that features automatic grading, complete customization, 24/7 availability, and more.

LIFEPAC:

Designed by a team of accomplished Christian educators, the LIFEPAC K-12 homeschool curriculum is mastery-based to ensure comprehension. Students must master content in each unit before progressing to the next concept.

Horizons:

Brightly illustrated, engaging workbook-based curriculum for PreK-Grade 12 homeschool students filled with consumable lessons and hands-on activities that uses a spiral learning method to help students master core concepts.

The Family Empowerment Scholarship for Students with Unique Abilities (FES-UA) was signed into law on May 11, 2021, and became Florida's sixth K-12 education choice scholarship program since 1999. For the 2021-22 school year, the FES-UA funded 25,155 students.

About Step Up For Students

Step Up For Students is a nonprofit organization that administers Florida's education choice scholarship programs: the income-based Florida Tax Credit Scholarship and the Family Empowerment Scholarship for Educational Options to attend private schools; the Family Empowerment Scholarship for Students with Unique Abilities; the Hope Scholarship for students who have been bullied in public schools; and the New Worlds Reading Scholarship Accounts for public school students in K-5 who struggle with reading. Step Up has awarded more than 1 million scholarships since 2002. For more information, visit www.StepUpForStudents.org.

About AOP

Founded in 1977, AOP is a leading provider of PreK-12 Christian curriculum, educational resources, and services to Christian schools and homeschool families worldwide. AOP follows its mission every day by creating and providing quality Christian educational materials to thousands of students through curriculum, support services, and an accredited online academy. More information about AOP is available at www.aop.com.

SOURCE AOP