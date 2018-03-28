AOPEN® America And Express Image Success Story Features Mall of America's Commercial-Grade Digital Directory Solution

Since replacing its static directories with digital wayfinding directories, average search time for Mall of America guests dropped from over three minutes to less than forty seconds. The result of this dramatic reduction in search time is that guests have more time to explore the retail, attraction, and dining offered across the property. The digital directories also offer guests the option of texting step-by-step map-view navigation to a mobile device, as well as access to real-time texting with a Mall of America digital concierge.

The digital directories take the guessing game out of shopping and entertainment, which is no small feat for the world's largest shopping mall. Mall of America was looking to give their guests a more personalized interactive experience. They looked at other solutions deployed at malls, but they just didn't seem to be the right fit.

"Express Image approaches every project with a custom solution," says Jeffery Sarenpa, Chief Technology Officer, Express Image. "We delivered a kiosk wayfinding experience that met Mall of America's objectives by providing a custom map and interface that focuses on the user experience."

Making the leap from static to digital required a reliable commercial-grade solution - one that was simple, secure, and scalable. "The Chromebox Commercial is a shock- and vibration-resistant solid-state device," said Aaron Pompey, General Manager, AOPEN America. As a small form factor device, the Chromebox Commercial fit smugly behind the kiosk-sized display. It also features built-in hardware encryption and verified firmware boot, said Pompey, "which means confidence in protection from unauthorized breaches of information or updates."

Gift recommendations, dining reservations, questions about brands, and even parking reminders all offer guests immediate access, while driving results for the brands. "The personalized, interactive digital concierge program helps guests discover and enhance their shopping experience in ways they may not have considered," said Smrka.

As a global, cross-platform provider of commercial-grade kiosk, POS, and digital signage products, AOPEN offers solutions across multiple vertical markets.

For more information on the Mall of America wayfinding solution, visit AOPEN Booth 2912 at Digital Signage Expo on March 28 and 29, attend the Lessons Learned from Mall of America's Interactive Digital Wayfinding Directory workshop, and see the success story.

About Express Image Digital

Express Image Digital delivers immersive and interactive experiences to a variety of industries. Their digital experts develop customized one-of-a-kind solutions from concept to completion, using hardware and software to create the perfect blend of omni-channel solutions. Offerings include Wayfinding Directories, Smart Kiosks, Digital Signage Displays, Digital Menu Boards, Mobile Applications, Web Development, and many other turnkey digital solutions. For more information on Express Image Digital visit: www.expressimage.com

About AOPEN America

Founded in 1996, AOPEN® is a major global electronics manufacturer and thought leader in digital signage, specializing in cross-platform, ultra-small form factor computing in both Windows and Chrome devices. AOPEN is an official partner for Google® Chrome® and works with a wide range of partners - from hardware to software and services. Through these partnerships, AOPEN creates advanced digital display solutions for many of the world's top brands. Part of the ACER® group, AOPEN has a presence in over 100 countries.

For more information, contact us at info@aopen.com or please visit: www.aopen.com/us

