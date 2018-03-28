AOPEN® America Announces Next-Gen Product Series of Affordable 4K Media Players With Added Edge Control Capabilities

The DE3450 series features fanless media players that are easy to manage and monitor from anywhere - reducing operating costs and boosting efficiency for enterprise end users. While its Watchdog Timer detects and recovers from any malfunctions, its shock-proof capabilities effectively resist environmental stresses - offering security, reliability, and durability. Built on the Intel Apollo Lake Quad Core CPU, with Intel Graphics HD500, the DE3450 series powers interactive self-service kiosk solutions, as well as single-screen and multi-screen display applications. The series supports M.2 SSD, and both products feature four USB 3.0 ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, and one RS232 port; it also continues to distinguish AOPEN with auto power recovery (APAR) and support for Microsoft Windows 7/8.1/10 and Linux.

The DE3450s is a cost-effective, reliable UHD media player built to play 24/7. With an ultra slim design that can be integrated into small spaces, the DE3450s is the affordable choice for digital signage, kiosk, and enterprise solutions.

The DE3450 features an additional 10-GbE port, remote diagnostic capabilities, and TPM security. It supports VP9 video playback and can run a 1080p display @60fps and a 4K display @30fps. With the device control feature, the SuperRTC tool enables users to set advanced content schedules for different times of day, while the EDID Emulator prevents resolution issues and black screens. Additional features include:

System data record.

HDMI signal detection.

An optional IR remote controller

Hardware-based control and recovery

Peripheral support

"AOPEN works closely with its partners and customers to stay ahead of market needs," says Aaron Pompey, AOPEN America General Manager, "Our customers rely on AOPEN as the leading provider of commercial-grade, cross-platform products. With this next-gen DE3450 series, AOPEN introduces advanced capabilities into its expanding, innovative portfolio."

Founded in 1996, AOPEN® is a major global electronics manufacturer and thought leader in digital signage, specializing in cross-platform, ultra-small form factor computing in both Windows and Chrome devices. AOPEN works with a wide range of partners - from hardware to software and services. Through these partnerships, AOPEN creates advanced digital display solutions for many of the world's top brands. Part of the ACER® group, AOPEN has a presence in over 100 countries.

