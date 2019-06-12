AOPEN Brings Innovative Machine Learning and AIoT Solutions to Infocomm 19

ORLANDO, Fla., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INFOCOMM 19 -- AOPEN®, a global technology company that specializes in smart products and services for cloud-based applications, will be showcasing its innovative commercial-grade solutions at Infocomm 19 Expo. AOPEN technology solutions are changing the way that end users gather insights, process data, and personalized experiences. The rapid changes to the way guests and employees engage and connect every day increasingly require AOPEN smart retail, smart manufacturing, and artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) solutions.

Showcasing its cross-platform hardware solutions, AOPEN will demonstrate integration across multiple industries. The ready-to-ship AOPEN Chromebox Commercial 2 is emerging as the Commercial Chrome solution that will outpace competing products in performance and reliability. With i3 and Celeron CPU options, the world's first 4K Commercial Chrome solution offers stunning graphics on two 4K screens, and is designed to support demanding AIoT applications. AOPEN smart signage and smart kiosk solutions are ideal for clients that require biometric functionality, data processing, and sophisticated device health management. Watch the video.

"Enterprise brands are serious about future-proofing their digital transformation," said Aaron Pompey, General Manager, AOPEN America. "So AOPEN continuously brings its competitive advantage in the form of AI and edge solutions that automate industrial and commercial applications. With a focus on innovation, partnerships, and industry trends, AOPEN is making smart hardware solutions more and more accessible to the broader market."

Take your business to the next level - schedule a chat with AOPEN at INFOCOMM 19 Room #220. Get more info at info@aopen.com or www.aopen.com/us.

About AOPEN

Founded in 1996, AOPEN® is a multinational technology company that specializes in commercial and industrial products and global certified service, including industrial PC (IPC) products for process control and data acquisition, as well as Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) technologies. AOPEN enables its cloud-based partner ecosystem with smart products that automate commercial and industrial applications for top global brands. Part of the ACER® group, AOPEN has a presence in over 100 countries.

