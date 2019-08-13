AOPEN® Introduces Chromebook Commercial Tab

The AOPEN Chromebook Commercial Tab keeps business operations running efficiently and synchronized securely across organizations, with on-the-go flexibility for employees. Its commercial use cases maximize productivity - including industrial workflow and facilities management, retail self-service and point-of-sale, healthcare patient care and data-sharing, and education applications.

Featuring high graphics and video quality, the AOPEN Chromebook Commercial Tab has a crisp 9.7" QXGA IPS touch display, supporting a screen resolution of 2048x1536 and 300 nits of brightness.

Unlike any other tablet on the market, the AOPEN Chromebook Commercial Tab has passed MIL-STD 810G-516.6 military-grade testing, including 26 drops from a handheld height of 4 feet (48 in); its proprietary protective case is engineered for durability and heat dissipation, ensuring long life and low total cost of ownership. With an included hand strap, Wacom stylus, and VESA-compatible case, it is both user-friendly and rugged.

The AOPEN Chromebook Commercial Tab is secure and fully compatible with existing solutions in demanding environments. Its Kensington lock slot offers standard security, while kiosk mode prevents tampering in guest-facing commercial settings. Camera and micro SD slots offer standard compatibility; with battery life up to 10 hours, it delivers all-day productivity in commercial environments.

The AOPEN Chromebook Commercial Tab includes a USB-C charger, with adjustable black nylon shoulder strap and foldable kickstand mount options. The kickstand supports both landscape and portrait orientations. The integrated VESA mounting points offer compatibility with standard wall and car mounts.

With its ruggedness, performance, reliability, scalability, and security, the AOPEN Chromebook Commercial Tab continues to expand the AOPEN portfolio as the clear choice for enterprise digital transformation.

About AOPEN

Founded in 1996, AOPEN® is a global technology company specializing in industrial and commercial products and global certified services, including industrial PC (IPC) products for process control and data acquisition, as well as Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) technologies. AOPEN enables its partner ecosystem with edge solutions that automate Industrial and commercial applications for top global brands. Part of the ACER® group, AOPEN has a presence in over 100 countries.

For more information visit www.AOPEN.com/us or email info@aopen.com.

