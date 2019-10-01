AOPEN® Introduces Intelligent Control For Optimal Cloud Device Management

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AOPEN®, a global technology company that specializes in smart products and services for cloud-based applications, introduces AOPEN® Intelligent Control (AiCU) for its popular Digital Engine and eTILE product series. With this innovative offering, AOPEN delivers smart device management for optimal performance, cost savings, and profitability.

Built for global enterprise brands, AiCU enables network operators with the only comprehensive device management solution that automates industrial and commercial applications. AiCU brings cloud service and advanced embedded device control technology together into a single dashboard, enabling rapid business growth for enterprise end users with a premium service that delivers unique, unparalleled device management capabilities.

AiCU delivers an easy and powerful management tool for integrators, software providers, and managed service providers -- one that boosts cost savings and process improvements with key capabilities.

Cloud service and device management integrated into reliable AOPEN hardware

Device management capabilities that align with end user pain points (out of band, deployment, provisioning, maintenance, datalogs, monitoring, and device control)

Consolidated hierarchies for managing large networks

"Managing networks and securing information efficiently across markets and industries has never been easier, more efficient, or more profitable for network operators," said Aaron Pompey, General Manager, AOPEN America. "With next-gen technology solutions like AiCU, enterprise brands benefit from frontline workforce efficiency and lower total cost of ownership."

With its single dashboard, AiCU displays aggregated signage and kiosk network data and offers

over-the-air system updates that minimize operating costs and time

alert notifications for swift maintenance response times

hardware-level controller to quickly locate and recover devices

unique out-of-band connection technology

Round-the-clock service for continuous, remote device management and repair, even while devices are not running

AiCU advanced features deliver the most efficient device management solution for commercial applications, enabling frontline workers to drive an excellent customer experience.

For more information visit: https://www.aopen.com/US_en/page/Remote-Management/

About AOPEN

Founded in 1996, AOPEN® is a global technology company specializing in industrial and commercial products and global certified services, including industrial PC (IPC) products for process control and data acquisition, as well as Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) technologies. AOPEN enables its partner ecosystem with edge solutions that automate Industrial and commercial applications for top global brands. Part of the ACER group, AOPEN has a presence in over 100 countries.

Contact: info@aopen.com

SOURCE AOPEN

