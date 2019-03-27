AOPEN® Unveils Chromebox Commercial 2

With 4K technology in high demand, AOPEN enables partners with applied IoT use cases requiring greater edge capabilities: facial recognition, eye tracking, analytics, and engagement. As the most advanced media player on the market able to power UHD content, the AOPEN Chromebox Commercial 2 will be the stand-out device in the industry.

"As the only provider of commercial Chrome, AOPEN continues to be the smart choice for enterprise digital transformation projects," said Aaron Pompey, General Manager of AOPEN America. "With this next-gen product, AOPEN not only introduces the world's first 4K commercial Chrome solution, but also continues its unique, multi-tiered relationship with Google."

As the most advanced ChromeOS media player, it offers 24/7 performance, even in the most challenging environments. Features include:

Powering two 4K displays at 30 fps and one 4K display at 60 fps via HDMI 2.0.

displays at 30 fps and one display at 60 fps via HDMI 2.0. Slim, ruggedized and fanless design that is water and dust-resistant

Three USB 3.1, two USB 2.0, an RJ50 serial connector, and HDMI 1.4b and 2.0.

and 2.0. Remote power switch enables the device to be powered remotely

Available 7 th generation Intel® Core™ processor i3 and Celeron processor

generation Intel® Core™ processor i3 and Celeron processor Chrome Enterprise license offering for ease of operation and management.

The AOPEN Chromebox Commercial 2 will be showcased on March 27th at the Digital Signage Expo 2019 in Las Vegas at AOPEN booth 2138, and on April 9th at Google Cloud Next 2019 in San Francisco.

About AOPEN

Founded in 1996, AOPEN® is a global technology company specializing in industrial and commercial products and global certified services, including industrial PC (IPC) products for process control and data acquisition, as well as Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) technologies. AOPEN enables its partner ecosystem with edge solutions that automate Industrial and commercial applications for top global brands. Part of the ACER® group, AOPEN has a presence in over 100 countries.

For more information visit www.AOPEN.com/us or email info@aopen.com.

