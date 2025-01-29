AORA MÉXICO Goes Plastic Negative: Redefining the Beauty Industry's Relationship with Plastic Waste

Aora MÉXICO launches a partnership with rePurpose Global, going beyond their plastic-free promise to combat and recover plastic pollution.

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AORA MÉXICO, a clean, plastic-free beauty brand on a mission to be a colorful force of change, has become certified Plastic Negative by rePurpose Global—the world's leading Plastic Action Platform. Through this partnership, AORA will fund the recovery of plastic pollution through their Buy 1, Remove 9X the Plastic initiative, highlighting the stark reality that for every plastic product recycled globally, 9 are not (United Nations). For every AORA product sold, 9x the plastic pollution will be removed. This initiative is just one piece of AORA's broader mission to revolutionize beauty packaging with 100% plastic-free design, a rarity in an industry overwhelmingly reliant on non-recyclable plastic packaging.

The beauty sector is a significant contributor to the global waste crisis. Despite advances in sustainability, 95% of beauty packaging is still made from plastic (British Beauty Council), composed of mixed materials, or in sizes too small to be processed by recycling facilities—all major factors that inhibit recyclability. As a result, of the 120 billion plastic packaging units produced annually by the beauty industry, most end up in landfills or polluting the environment (Plastic Pollution Coalition).

With the brand's U.S. launch, AORA MÉXICO is challenging the status quo to push big beauty players to be more aggressive with their packaging commitments. Guided by their brand ethos "Plastic Could Never," AORA's packaging is 100% plastic-free, recycle-ready, and designed to be reused, repurposed, and treasured. The brand uses noble materials such as tin, aluminum, and wood—chosen for their durability, recyclability, and timeless quality.

On the heels of the latest failed global plastics treaty, AORA recognizes the serious threat that plastic pollution poses to the planet. "While our oceans and waterways continue to choke on plastic pollution, we are left with no choice than to refuse to use plastic in the first place. It is our purpose as a brand to show the world that beauty doesn't have to come with a compromise to packaging," said Nour Tayara, co-founder of AORA MÉXICO. "At AORA, our packaging is as beautiful as our makeup, always plastic free, recycle-ready and made to be treasured."

"The fight against plastic pollution and overconsumption is at the core of AORA MÉXICO," said Aditya Siroya, Co-founder and Chief Impact Officer of rePurpose Global. "It is heartening to see them push the boundaries on tackling the plastic waste problem by being a 100% plastic free beauty brand. They go above and beyond plastic free by funding verified plastic recovery through rePurpose Global. We hope their commitment encourages more brands to take responsibility for the plastic that they are generating, which is even more critical now after the failure to ratify a Global Plastics Treaty."

About Aora México

AORA MÉXICO is a Mexican-born, plastic-free beauty brand on a mission to redefine luxury and challenge what we think about beauty. Founded in 2022, out of a deep need for change by Nour Tayara and Rodrigo Peñafie, two creatives with varied backgrounds, but with one common goal: to put vibrant México on the map of beauty and tackle the plastic problem of the industry, while opening eyes to their world of color. They asked themselves: is clean beauty really "clean" if it's carelessly creating plastic waste? Their answer brought AORA MÉXICO to life. The name AORA reflects a deep, urgent call for change, rooted in the Spanish word ahora—"now."

Driven by the mantra "Do Well by Doing Good," co-founder Nour Tayara merges practicality with innovation to create beauty experiences that are as sustainable as they are captivating. For Nour, a brand is not just a collection of products—it's an opportunity to inspire sustainable living and to make a positive impact on the world. AORA MÉXICO is a reflection of his vision for diverse beauty and sustainability, deeply inspired by Mexico's rich culture and natural beauty. Before founding AORA, Nour held several key marketing roles at L'Oréal, where his passion for sustainability set the stage for the company's transformation.

To learn more about the brand, please visit the AORA México website.

About rePurpose Global

rePurpose Global is the world's leading Plastic Action Platform, bringing together brands, consumers, innovators, and policymakers to collectively combat the plastic waste crisis. Through its pioneering solutions across the circular economy value chain, rePurpose has helped more than 500 companies measure, reduce, and take action on their plastic footprints, while driving systems change on a global scale.

rePurpose Impact Projects have recovered over 30 million kilograms of plastic waste from the environment to date, protecting vulnerable coastal regions across the Americas, Africa, and Asia. In doing so, the organization has enabled the delivery of waste management services to millions of people across the world, while positively impacting the lives of thousands of marginalized waste workers.

Founded in 2016, rePurpose Global now employs over 50 full-time team members across offices worldwide. For more information, please visit https://repurpose.global/.

