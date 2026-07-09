AORA México Makes History at Sephora as the Retailer's First Fully Plastic-Free Beauty Brand

The viral luxury color cosmetics brand from Mexico City brings bold performance and zero plastic to the world's most influential beauty retailer, just in time for Plastic Free July.

MEXICO CITY, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AORA México, the viral luxury color cosmetics brand redefining beauty through 100% plastic-free, fully recyclable design, today announces its official launch at Sephora. The partnership marks a historic first for the prestige beauty retailer and a defining milestone for the industry, signaling that sustainability is no longer a niche consideration in beauty. It's the new standard.

AORA México is 100% Plastic-Free AORA México at Sephora.com

Founded in Mexico City in 2022 by Nour Tayara and Rodrigo Peñafiel, AORA was built on the belief that luxury design, high-performance formulas and environmental responsibility should never be mutually exclusive. Every product is packaged in tin, aluminum or wood with zero plastic and formulated with Mexican-origin ingredients including five native chiles, tepezcohuite and cactus flower. With its Sephora debut, the brand brings that vision to one of the world's most influential beauty platforms for the first time.

"This is the moment we built AORA for," said Nour Tayara, co-founder of AORA. "Sephora sets the standard in beauty, and when it embraces a new idea, the industry pays attention. This launch proves that plastic-free luxury is no longer a niche concept. It belongs at the center of the beauty industry, and we're proud to show that a brand born in Mexico can help define what's next."

AORA arrives with a lineup of category-defining products and a strong following. Acaríciame Más Spicy Lip Serum is one of the brand's most viral launches known for its signature spicy sensation powered by five native Mexican chiles and clean ingredients. The three-time sold-out Inícia Illuminating Primer, a favorite among creators and celebrity MUA's, makes its first-ever retail debut at Sephora. The pyramid-shaped Mírame Palette and collectible leather Chile Carrier Charms complete the collection.

Spanish-language packaging and bilingual digital content remain rare at major beauty retailers. AORA arrives at Sephora as one of the few brands to embrace both, reflecting the purchasing power, cultural influence and beauty leadership of Latinx consumers, a community that has long helped shape trends across the industry.

Certified by rePurpose Global, every purchase helps remove nine times its weight in plastic from nature. To date, AORA customers have helped remove more than 2,390 kilograms.

AORA will be available on Sephora.com starting July 17. For more information, visit AORAMakeup.com or follow @AORAMakeup.

About AORA México

AORA México is an award-winning luxury color cosmetics brand born in Mexico City on a mission to be a colorful force of change. Founded in 2022 by Nour Tayara and Rodrigo Peñafiel, AORA was built on a simple conviction: clean beauty should never be boring, and plastic-free packaging should be the standard, not the exception. The brand's name draws from the Spanish word ahora, meaning "now," a call to action embedded in everything AORA makes.

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SOURCE AORA México