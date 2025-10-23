AORN and Pfiedler Education Announce Southeast Reconstruction Summit to Advance Joint Replacement Excellence

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) and Pfiedler Education will host the Southeast Reconstruction Summit on Nov. 22, 2025, at The Hotel at Avalon in Alpharetta, Georgia. This one-day orthopedic event will bring together surgeons, nurses, and allied health professionals from throughout the Southeast to explore the latest advances in total joint arthroplasty and surgical innovation.

"It's so important to bring entire surgical teams together to learn about clinical evidence and the latest updates," said Mindy Whalen, Senior Director of Pfiedler Education at AORN. "Total joint procedures rely on precise teamwork, efficiency, and the latest technology. When the team is aligned on best practices, the result is safer care and improved patient outcomes."

Led by orthopedic surgeons Thomas L. Bradbury, MD, and George N. Guild III, MD, the Summit will combine live surgical demonstrations, interactive case discussions, and peer-to-peer exchange designed to improve patient outcomes and strengthen regional collaboration.

The program will feature two live surgeries—a primary total knee arthroplasty and anterior total hip arthroplasty—with real-time surgical commentary. Attendees will also participate in panel discussions addressing complex revisions, complications, and evidence-based decision-making. A vendor showcase will provide hands-on access to the latest orthopedic technologies, including robotics, smart implants, and AI-enabled imaging tools.

"Hip and knee replacement surgery isn't just about relieving pain—it's about fixing the problem," said Dr. Bradbury. "If we do it right the first time, a patient may never need another surgery on that joint for the rest of their life."

Dr. Guild emphasized the Summit's spirit of transparency and collegial exchange.

"It's not all going to be pie in the sky," he said. "You'll see cases that didn't go as planned and how surgeons worked through them. That honest exchange helps everyone get better—and reminds you you're not alone."

The Southeast Reconstruction Summit is presented by Pfiedler Education, a division of AORN. Event sponsors include Zimmer Biomet, SLYKE, Heron Therapeutics, WealthMD, Bone Solutions, and Northside Hospital System.

To learn more, visit www.aorn.org/srs.

