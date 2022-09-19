Aortic Stent Grafts Market to record USD 781.72 Mn growth -- Driven by rising incidence of aortic aneurysms

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aortic stent grafts market size is expected to grow by USD 781.72 million between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.22% during the forecast period. The report considers the revenue generated by healthcare companies manufacturing aortic stents, current healthcare expenditure, per capita incomes, disposable income, commodity price fluctuation, and other factors to estimate the market size. Understand the scope of the full report. Download PDF Sample Report

Our aortic stent grafts market report covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aortic Stent Grafts Market 2022-2026

Aortic Stent Grafts Market Size

Aortic Stent Grafts Market Trends

Aortic Stent Grafts Market Industry Analysis

The market is fragmented with several vendors occupying the competitive landscape. Established vendors in the market have a wide geographical reach, extensive product portfolios, and a strong focus on R&D and innovation. They are also focusing on new product launches and are adopting innovative marketing and promotional activities. New vendors are focusing on developing innovative grafts and technologies to gain an edge in the market. Besides, some vendors are strengthening their distribution networks and improving their market shares by forming strategic alliances.

Technavio identifies Artivion Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bentley InnoMed GmbH, BioStable Science and Engineering Inc., Braile Biomedica, Cardinal Health Inc, Cook Group Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Endologix LLC, Endospan Ltd, Getinge AB, InSitu Technologies Inc., LeMaitre Vascular Inc., Lifetech Scientific Corp, Lombard Medical Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corp, S and G Biotech Inc, Terumo Corp, and W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. as some of the major market participants.

The market is driven by the rising incidence of aortic aneurysms. The rise in risk factors such as smoking, atherosclerosis, injuries, hypertension, high cholesterol, and deep wounds have increased the prevalence of aneurysms worldwide. Inherited diseases such as Marfan syndrome, and lifestyle disorders can also cause aortic aneurysms. CVDs including aortic aneurysms are the leading cause of death across the world. Moreover, the prevalence of these conditions is high among people over 60 years of age. According to The World Bank Group and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the global geriatric population is expected to increase from 10% in 2021 to approximately 17% by 2050. All these factors are expected to foster the growth of the global aortic stent grafts market during the forecast period.

In addition, the approval of new products and the preference for MI EVAR to treat aortic aneurysms will offer immense growth opportunities in the market. However, the shortage of skilled endovascular surgeons will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global aortic stent grafts market is segmented as below:

Product

AAA



TAA

Geographic

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Aortic Stent Grafts Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the aortic stent grafts market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the aortic stent grafts market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Aortic Stent Grafts Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist aortic stent grafts market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aortic stent grafts market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aortic stent grafts market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aortic stent grafts market vendors

