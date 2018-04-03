AORUS Creates Its Greatest Gaming Laptops to Date: The Grand Trio X9 DT, X7 DT V8 and X5 V8

TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AORUS, the high-end gaming enthusiast brand, announces the greatest update ever. Introducing the 8th generation of X7 DT and X5 laptops with 8th gen Intel i7-8850H overclockable CPU. What's more, introducing the X9 DT, now with NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080 graphics with G-SYNC™ and the 8th gen Intel i9-8950HK extreme overclockable CPU.

8th Gen CPU's | i7-8850H and i9-8950HK

AORUS

With the introduction of the all new 8th gen CPU's from Intel comes to the next generation of AORUS gaming laptops. The update includes the X5 v8, X7 DT v8 and X9 DT. With both the v8 versions opting for the 8th gen Intel® Core™ i7-8850H and the X9 DT taking flagship specs with the first ever Intel® i9 series CPU to be fitted in a laptop. The Intel® Core™ i9-8950HK makes the X9 DT the world's first to equip an extreme edition CPU and creating one of the most powerful gaming laptop ever.

Gaming Display Upgrade | 144Hz Refresh Rate

All 3 laptop versions are equipped with an even higher refresh rate display, up from the previous 120Hz, now with 144Hz all the way. What's more, the display is now an IPS display, providing both high refresh rate and wide viewing angles. All the display is calibrated through X-rite Pantone calibration for perfect color reproduction right out of the box.

Increased Ram Speed | 2666Hz Memory

With most high-end gaming laptops are now equipped with DDR4 memory, AORUS goes further to than the norm and increases the memory speed to 2666Hz. An increased speed directly affects games and applications that the user will appreciate.

Go Inside the Action with Breakthrough Sound

Dolby Atmos® pulls you into the game with powerful, moving audio that sweeps all around and above you with amazing precision and realism. A leap forward from surround sound, it gives you a competitive edge, with audio that heightens your sense of awareness and immerses you in a more intense gaming experience.

The Original X9 Updated | Now with G-SYNC™ Enabled NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080

AORUS has taken feedback from gamers worldwide and updated the Original NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1070 SLI AORUS X9 comes with the name "X9 DT". The X9 DT takes it to the next level and offers gamers another flagship configuration option. Comes with a single NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080 with G-SYNC™ and the all-new extreme edition Intel i9-8950HK overclockable CPU, the X9 DT is an extreme gaming laptop that certainly makes dreams come true.

iF Design Award | Environmental Friendly Rice Husk Packaging

AORUS believes in protecting the environment and has invested greatly in this ideal by creating quality packaging with rice husk as the main material. The result is a smaller and completely degradable shell that offers the same protection as before. AORUS is proud to announce a winning in the world renowned and prestigious iF design award 2018. "we started this packaging project not so long ago, purely to minimize the impact on our environment, the iF award is another nod to our vision and an acknowledgment that we can protect the environment by having great design cues," states Poon Chee, Packaging Design Manager at AORUS.



15.6" X5 v8 17.3" X7 DT v8 17.3" X9 DT CPU 8th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7-8850H Overclocked Processor (2.6~4.3Ghz) 8th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7-8850H Overclocked Processor (2.6~4.3Ghz) World's Fastest 8th Gen. Intel® Core™i9-8950HK Overclockable Processor (2.9~4.8Ghz) Graphics NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1070 NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080 GDDR5X 8GB NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080 GDDR5X 8GB Display FHD 1920x1080 144Hz IPS Anti-Glare Display NVIDIA® G-SYNC™ *Each display has been calibrated and certified by a professional calibration solution from X-Rite™ Panetone® FHD 1920x1080 144Hz IPS Anti-Glare Display NVIDIA® G-SYNC™ *Each display has been calibrated and certified by a professional calibration solution from X-Rite™ Panetone® FHD 1920x1080 144Hz IPS Anti-Glare Display NVIDIA® G-SYNC™ *Each display has been calibrated and certified by a professional calibration solution from X-Rite™ Panetone® Memory 2x DDR4 2666MHz (Max 32GB) 4x DDR4 2666MHz (Max 64GB) 4x DDR4 2666MHz (Max 64GB) Storage 2x M.2 PCIe SSD + 1x 2.5" HDD 2x M.2 PCIe SSD + 1x 2.5" HDD 2x M.2 PCIe SSD + 1x 2.5" HDD Dimensions 390(W) x 272(D) x 22.9(H)mm

15.4(W) x 10.7(D) x 0.9(H)inch 428(W) x 305(D) x 22.9 - 25.4(H) mm

16.9(W) x 12.0(D) x 0.9-1(H) inch 428(W) X 314(D) X 23.5-29.9(H) mm

16.9(W) X 12.4(D) X 0.9-1.18(H) inch Weight 2.5kg

5.51lbs 3.2kg

7.05lbs 3.59kg

7.9lb (2*16GB DDR4)

About AORUS

AORUS takes its name from Horus, the ancient god of war that symbolizes bravery and wisdom. AORUS comes to infuse the ultimate power in gamers and lead gamers to his own honorable victory. The logo of AORUS embodies the speed and power of an eagle, as how it is in the performance of each AORUS products. The eagle badge symbolizes a pure blend of explosiveness despite calmness, precision beyond excellence, and rapid reaction against pressure. All characterize champions in any type of competition throughout generations. Combining the unprecedented functionality, sensational performance and aesthetically original design, AORUS challenges the existing merits with utmost innovation and is destined to be an unforgettable scene in the gaming history. The full range of AORUS products have been and will always be designed bearing in mind those that seek the highest fulfillment in gaming with the highest performance gaming gears can offer.

Website: http://www.aorus.com / Facebook: AORUSGaming / Twitter: @AORUS_Gaming

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Aorus

