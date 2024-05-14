AOSMI Announces Service Expansion in Belmar, NJ, With Support from Health Plus Management

BELMAR, N.J., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute (AOSMI) is excited to announce the expansion of its comprehensive orthopedics services in Belmar, New Jersey. This initiative underscores AOSMI's commitment to providing the community with specialized orthopedic and sports medicine care.

Central to this expansion at AOSMI's Belmar location, 712 10th Ave, are Dr. Stacey Gallacher and Dr. Ali Valimahomed, whose expertise significantly enhances AOSMI's offerings. Dr. Gallacher, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, dual Fellowship-Trained in Shoulder & Elbow Surgery and Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, is known for her expertise in complex procedures and minimally invasive techniques. Dr. Valimahomed, dual board-certified in Interventional Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, and ACGME Fellowship-Trained in Interventional Pain Medicine, specializes in regenerative medicine, spine care, musculoskeletal medicine, non-surgical sports medicine, and pain management. Their skills and dedication play a pivotal role in AOSMI's mission to provide top-level care.

Dr. Michael J. Greller, MD, MBA, CPE, FAAOS, a board-certified Orthopedic Surgeon and Managing Partner at AOSMI, expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion, "On behalf of the team at AOSMI, I am proud to announce the expansion of our trusted Orthopedic and Pain Management services into Belmar. Our team is committed to providing innovative, state-of-the-art treatment options and we are excited to facilitate specialized care and rehabilitation, under-one-roof, in the heart of Belmar. In our continued commitment to excellence in healthcare, we look forward to positively impacting the lives of our patients and their families in the Belmar community."

In addition to comprehensive orthopedics, physical therapy and acupuncture services are offered at Belmar. This strategic expansion emphasizes AOSMI's commitment to patient care excellence and outcomes. With a focus on delivering exceptional clinical results, supported by cutting-edge treatments and compassionate care, AOSMI is set to continue its mission of providing the highest level of comprehensive musculoskeletal services.

About Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute (AOSMI)

A leading provider in New Jersey, AOSMI offers comprehensive orthopedic care and sports medicine services. Our team of highly skilled orthopedic surgeons, physiatrists, physical therapists, a podiatric surgeon, and other specialists is dedicated to helping patients achieve their goals and return to active lifestyles. Operating across seven locations in New Jersey, AOSMI is committed to exceptional care and personalized treatment options. For more details, visit aosminj.com.

