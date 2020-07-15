AOTCO Awarded ISO 13485 Certification

BILLERICA, Mass., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AOTCO Metal Finishing, a leading national provider of specialty surface finishing services, announced that it has been awarded ISO 13485:2016 certification. Achieving certification under this internationally recognized standard signifies that AOTCO's quality system meets the strict regulations and demanding requirements of the medical device industry.

"ISO 13485 has been widely requested by our medical industry clients, who would like to collaborate with AOTCO across a wider range of projects," said Matt Smith, AOTCO's President.

While AOTCO has supported medical manufacturers for years, its medical business has grown in importance during the COVID-19 epidemic. "Many of our clients were scrambling to deliver critical, life-saving equipment as part of the national medical emergency response," Smith explained. "So we ramped up production and set aside dedicated capacity for high-priority jobs such as components for ventilators and other hospital equipment."

Delivering time-sensitive jobs is nothing new for AOTCO. In fact, the company's name is an acronym for the "Always On Time Company." Founded in 1975, AOTCO provides specialty metal finishing services – such as electroplating, anodizing, and passivation – to leading companies in advanced technology industries such as aerospace, medical, and optical. Over the years, AOTCO has developed a reputation for innovative solutions and exceptional quality – especially on complex jobs requiring selective plating, multi-material plating, or finishing of exotic materials such as beryllium.

In addition to ISO 13485, AOTCO also holds merit-status certification under NADCAP, the aerospace and defense contractor accreditation program. "The fact that we hold both NADCAP and ISO 13485 gives our customers the assurance that they are dealing with a top quality plater," Smith said. "If you have a job that needs to be done right and done on time – or if you have a job that is proving challenging for other platers – AOTCO is the place to call."

AOTCO Metal Finishing is a leading provider of specialty electroplating, anodizing, and metal surface finishing services. Through its research and development group, AOTCO Labs, AOTCO works closely with research-driven organizations to develop new processes and troubleshoot complex plating problems. Through its production organization, AOTCO provides wide range of finishing services. AOTCO specializes in complex finishes involving masking, multiple finishes, and exotic substrates. With a reputation for quick turnarounds and outstanding quality, AOTCO has become a go-to plater for demanding clients both locally in Massachusetts and nationwide.

