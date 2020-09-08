AOTCO Metal Finishing Acquires Plating for Electronics

BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AOTCO Metal Finishing announced today that it has acquired Plating for Electronics, a leading provider of specialty anodizing, electroplating, and laser marking services based in Waltham, MA.

"Plating for Electronics is a world-class manufacturer that, like AOTCO, is sought out by customers for its quality, customer service, and expertise in processing complex plating jobs," said Matt Smith, AOTCO's President. "This transaction builds on our commitment to preserve and advance the art of electroplating by creating a team of the top experts in the field."

Under the transaction, both AOTCO and PFE will continue to operate in their respective locations, and the management and employees will remain in place. Customers will be able to take advantage of both companies' capabilities and to tap into their combined capacity and know-how.

"We are very excited about the opportunities this partnership provides customers," said Corie Davino, Vice President of Operations of the new organization. "PFE clients can now run certified jobs through AOTCO's NADCAP-accredited facility, while AOTCO's customers can now access PFE services such as expanded anodize colors and laser marking."



About Plating for Electronics

Based in Waltham, MA, Plating for Electronics is an ISO 9001 and AS 9100 accredited facility that provides anodizing, electroplating, and laser marking services to customers nationwide. PFE's clients include many leading manufacturers in the semiconductor, electronics, medical, aerospace, and other technology-driven industries. Under the leadership of the Davino family, Plating for Electronics has been in business for 62 years and has developed a reputation as one of the country's leading surface finishers, providing exceptional service and quality.

About AOTCO Metal Finishing

Based in Billerica, MA, AOTCO is a NADCAP and ISO 13485 accredited company that provides metal finishing services to prime manufacturers and their subcontractors in the aerospace, medical, defense, optical and other advanced technology industries. AOTCO's research and development group works closely with innovation-driven organizations to develop new processes and troubleshoot complex plating problems. AOTCO's production organization has a reputation for providing quick turnarounds and top quality across a wide range of electroplating and anodize finishes. AOTCO is known for its expertise in complex jobs requiring masking, multiple finishes, and exotic substrates.

CONTACT: John Cote, [email protected]

SOURCE AOTCO Metal Finishing

