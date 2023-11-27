AOTI to Present Keynote at Advanced Wound Care Summit Europe

Dr. Mike Griffiths to lead discussions on durable wound healing at summit dedicated to advancing commercialization of cutting-edge wound care products

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AOTI Inc., the global leader in multimodality topical wound oxygen therapy, announces that it is participating as the lead sponsor of the "Advanced Wound Care Summit Europe", which is being held in London, UK from November 28-29, 2023.

The two-day summit will see Europe's leaders in the wound care community assemble with the aim to foster innovation, investment and partnership opportunities to drive the commercialisation of cutting-edge advanced wound care products. To support these summit outcomes and aligned with AOTI's vision, the Company will be the lead sponsor of the conference, where attendees will include healthcare providers, regulatory authorities, payor stakeholders and wound care companies.

On the first day of the summit, Dr. Mike Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President of AOTI, will be delivering a keynote presentation entitled "Thinking Beyond Just Wound Care: Durable Wound Healing Is Achievable" that will focus on the role that new patient-applied at home therapeutics, such as the Company's Topical Wound Oxygen (TWO2) therapy, play in addressing health inequities and reducing payor costs by providing complete and durable wound healing. He will also be discussing the opportunities and challenges that come with advocating for patient-centric business models and evaluating the impact these approaches have on health outcomes as part of a panel on "Adapting to New Care Models: At-Home-Care and Remote Patient Monitoring".

On the second day of the summit, Dr. Griffiths will be leading an interactive roundtable breakout session, called "Roadmap to Reimbursement", focused on understanding the needs of, and engaging with, key payor stakeholders early in the development process, in order to achieve product coverage and reimbursement post regulatory approval.

Dr. Mike Griffiths, CEO and President of AOTI, commented: "We are excited to be surrounded by fellow industry leaders at the Advanced Wound Care Summit Europe, who share our goal of reducing the ongoing burden of severe and chronic wounds for patients and payors alike. We are delighted to have the opportunity to advocate for enhanced at-home-care that our unique TWO2 therapy provides, and highlight its ability to achieve complete and long-lasting wound healing, with significant clinically proven reductions in wound reoccurrence, hospitalisations and amputations over the long term.1,2 AOTI is proud to be sponsoring this summit as we collectively seek to drive meaningful change to improve long-term outcomes in wound management."

About AOTI

AOTI is a privately-owned company based in Oceanside, California U.S.A. and Galway, Ireland that provides innovative solutions to resolve severe and chronic wounds worldwide. Our products reduce healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients with these debilitating conditions. Our patented non-invasive Topical Wound Oxygen (TWO2) therapy is the only device that has demonstrated in Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT) and Real-World Evidence (RWE) studies to more durably heal Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFUs), resulting in an unprecedented 88 percent reduction in hospitalizations and 71 percent reduction in amputations over 12 months.1, 2 TWO2 therapy can be administered by the patient at home, improving access to care and enhancing treatment compliance.

For more information see: www.aotinc.net

1 Multinational, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blinded, Placebo-Controlled Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy of Cyclical Topical Wound Oxygen (TWO2) Therapy in the Treatment of Chronic Diabetic Foot Ulcers; The TWO2 Study. Robert G. Frykberg et al, Diabetics Care 2020; 43:616-624. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc19-0476.

2 Reduced Hospitalizations and Amputations in Patients with Diabetic Foot Ulcers Treated with Cyclical Pressurized Topical Wound Oxygen Therapy: Real-World Outcomes; Jessica Izhakoff Yellin, et al; Advances in Wound Care 2022; http://doi.org/10.1089/wound.2021.0118

