AOTI's Topical Wound Oxygen (TWO2) Therapy Highlighted at Leading Worldwide Wound Care Conferences

OCEANSIDE, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AOTI Inc. announced today that over the last month it had successfully participated in three of the world's leading wound care conferences; the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) in San Antonio, Texas, USA, the International Symposium on the Diabetic Foot (ISDF) in the Hague, Netherlands and the European Wound Management Association (EWMA) in Gothenburg, Sweden.



At all these conferences the company's patented Topical Wound Oxygen (TWO 2 ) therapy products were exhibited, with their unprecedented clinical outcomes being further highlighted in both hands-on workshops and oral presentations, to a broad array of attendees from around the globe.

Dr. Mike Griffiths, President and Chief Executive Officer of AOTI Inc. commented: "With their unprecedented scientific programs and a combined attendance approaching 10,000 clinicians, these leading conferences are the perfect opportunity for AOTI to introduce our unique TWO 2 therapy to the broadest multi-disciplinary audience." He further stated: "we were particularly excited by the positive reception to TWO 2 clinical outcomes by the scientific community at the ISDF conference, which is like the Olympics for the Diabetic Foot, due to it only being held every 4 years and its truly global attendee base."

TWO 2 therapy has been demonstrated in several level 1 clinical trials to significantly heal chronic wounds, which include Diabetic, Venous and Pressure ulcers, at a far higher efficacy and with much less long-term ulcer recurrence. TWO 2 therapy devices are easy-to-use and most commonly applied by the patient at home, which results in far superior treatment compliance, improved clinical outcomes and the lowest overall healthcare costs.

"It is clear there is a growing tsunami of interest in our products and their unprecedented complete healing benefits. We expect and hope that as our latest state-of-the-art Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT) is published that TWO 2 therapy will be made available to all chronic wound patients worldwide," stated Despi Herodotou, Director of Clinical Development for AOTI Inc.

AOTI Inc. is a privately owned company based in Oceanside, California USA and Galway, Ireland, that provides innovative solutions to resolve severe and chronic wounds worldwide. Our products reduce healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients with these debilitating illnesses. Our patented non-invasive Topical Wound Oxygen (TWO 2 ) therapy is unsurpassed in fully closing Diabetic, Venous and Pressure ulcers alike.

For more information see: www.aotinc.net

