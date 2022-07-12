AOTMP® Announces Industry Solutions Showcase Lineup

Live online event July 27-28 will feature the newest solutions, best practices, and industry awards for the telecom, mobility, and IT management industry.

INDIANAPOLIS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AOTMP® Industry Solutions Showcase is a live online event that will bridge the gap between buyers and sellers by reimagining the ways in which they connect. July 27-28, vendors will present their innovative solutions in 30-minute spotlight sessions, giving business customers the chance to see many solutions in a short period of time and find vendors that meet their needs. The event will run 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. both days and is free to attend for business customers. Registration is still available for the event.

Spotlight sessions will be presented by Calero-MDSL, Millenia Technologies, CloudAdmin, Motus, eLoop, G2 Inc., Oncept, Sakon, ChoiceTel, Tellennium, Asignet, vCom, Lightyear, Samsung SDSA, Unimax, Advantage Communications Group and more. Sessions cover a wide variety of topics such as: